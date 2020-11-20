The Trump campaign continues to contest the election results in several states, and Hillary Clinton has again jumped into the fray to try and set a new self-unawareness record:

Protecting one man's ego is not worth damaging the legitimacy of our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 20, 2020

Really? Nobody does projection like Hillary Clinton!

Hillary tells @karaswisher "So there is an air of illegitimacy that surrounds Trump’s presidency, and that just infuriates them….Because I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from." https://t.co/NovSU9xxyo — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 26, 2020

And that’s been Hillary and the media’s shtick for the last four years:

LOL. You literally paid a foreign spy to frame the man who beat you to protect your ego. https://t.co/VRdGWoQiMt — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 20, 2020

Same woman who paid for the Muh Russia hoax which all media breathlessly covered, including @RepAdamSchiff claims of evidence, now demand mountains of evidence of vote fraud. https://t.co/V9asDZadC6 — President Kraken Republicanvet (@Republicanvet91) November 20, 2020

But protecting one woman's ego was worth it? For 3 years? https://t.co/qkGfez8x65 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 20, 2020

And let’s not forget that before the election Clinton advised Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstance.

That’s rich coming from you pic.twitter.com/wpDocAHeA2 — President-Elect Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) November 20, 2020

Maybe a few more minutes sitting behind a Resolute Desk replica would help soothe Hillary’s ego.