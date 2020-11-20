The Trump campaign continues to contest the election results in several states, and Hillary Clinton has again jumped into the fray to try and set a new self-unawareness record:
Protecting one man's ego is not worth damaging the legitimacy of our democracy.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 20, 2020
Really? Nobody does projection like Hillary Clinton!
Hillary tells @karaswisher "So there is an air of illegitimacy that surrounds Trump’s presidency, and that just infuriates them….Because I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from." https://t.co/NovSU9xxyo
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 26, 2020
And that’s been Hillary and the media’s shtick for the last four years:
LOL. You literally paid a foreign spy to frame the man who beat you to protect your ego. https://t.co/VRdGWoQiMt
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 20, 2020
Same woman who paid for the Muh Russia hoax which all media breathlessly covered, including @RepAdamSchiff claims of evidence, now demand mountains of evidence of vote fraud. https://t.co/V9asDZadC6
— President Kraken Republicanvet (@Republicanvet91) November 20, 2020
But protecting one woman's ego was worth it? For 3 years? https://t.co/qkGfez8x65
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 20, 2020
And let’s not forget that before the election Clinton advised Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstance.
That’s rich coming from you pic.twitter.com/wpDocAHeA2
— President-Elect Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) November 20, 2020
"Hair icon" wants to scold egos. https://t.co/2LRZZmUE5u
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 20, 2020
Maybe a few more minutes sitting behind a Resolute Desk replica would help soothe Hillary’s ego.