The Trump campaign continues to contest the election results in several states, and Hillary Clinton has again jumped into the fray to try and set a new self-unawareness record:

Really? Nobody does projection like Hillary Clinton!

Trending

And that’s been Hillary and the media’s shtick for the last four years:

And let’s not forget that before the election Clinton advised Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstance.

Maybe a few more minutes sitting behind a Resolute Desk replica would help soothe Hillary’s ego.

Tags: 2016 election2020 electionDonald TrumpHillary Clinton