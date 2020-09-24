Hillary Clinton called President Trump “pathetic” over his “refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power” after the election:

Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power is the behavior of a desperate would-be dictator who’d cling to office even if it meant destroying our democracy. It’s pathetic. But because he is the president, we should take his threat seriously. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2020

Oh really? Would it be better if the president phrased it this way?

Hillary Clinton says Biden "should not concede under any circumstances" https://t.co/RrmXhpPDi1 pic.twitter.com/V1rmiT2GED — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2020

She said this in an interview with Showtime’s “The Circus.” From The Hill:

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton told former aide Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime’s “The Circus.” “I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, alleged. “So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

And we eagerly await her acceptance of the fact that she lost in 2016 and that the popular vote is meaningless:

Says the woman who still hasnt accepted the results of the 2016 election… that she lost. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 24, 2020

Can she just go away already?

Hillary Clinton has spent the last 4 years saying Donald Trump is an illegitimate president. If you want to fight the decaying of our democracy, start there. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 24, 2020

They’re gaslighting us:

The gaslighting is just too intense right now. No one thinks Republicans are going to riot in the streets if Donald Trump loses. But we are frequently told to brace for the left being unable to accept results reached by the rules we’ve used for hundreds of years. pic.twitter.com/F73L55R8RK — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 24, 2020

And it’s about time libs “get a grip”:

Do I think Trump happily accepts a Biden wins and throws no shade on it? No, I don’t. He’ll say it was rigged, he’ll say he really won, etc. ;

(Again, like Hillary!) But do I think he will cling to power and refuse to leave the White House? Get a grip. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 24, 2020

***