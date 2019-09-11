The 2016 election denial has finally reached its apex, and here it is:

It’s not exactly a substitute for campaigning in Wisconsin, but maybe Hillary hopes it’s a close substitute:

Clinton’s election loss therapy has gone to the next level.

Trending

At this point, Hillary’s got nothing to lose, except maybe her imaginary presidency:

Yeah, just a little.

It’s hard to tell the difference anymore.

We might have finally reached an unprecedented level.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpemailsHillary Clinton