Gavin Newsom and other California progressives’ quest to get rid of anything that burns fossil fuels in their state in the ostensible name of fighting climate change has culminated in electricity shortages and other problems. After one of Newsom’s recent stated goals for the state, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency served up a much-needed reality check:

In a letter, the U.S. EPA administrator tells Newsom that his executive order mandating only new electric car sales in California by 2035 may be illegal and questions the feasibility of the increase demand in electricity "when you can't even keep the lights on today." pic.twitter.com/f3piV4UtZe — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) September 28, 2020

Earlier this month, Gov. Newsom signed an order that mandates all new passenger vehicles sold in California be zero-emission (in other words “electric”) by the year 2035. He’s now been effectively served.

It's a legitimate point that setting unrealistic goals undermines effective strategy and takes away focus from positive innovations. https://t.co/r1SbfzgGAH — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 28, 2020

