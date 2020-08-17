As the Democrats are pushing a presidential candidate who will embrace the “Green New Deal” that we’ll no doubt hear about on night one of the Democratic National Convention, California has been serving as a Petri dish of sorts for leftist ideas. Let’s check in on how California’s own Green New Deal has been working out so far:

In California, anti-fossil fuel mandates are leading to electricity shortages. https://t.co/2nBTTPGf6I — Steve Forbes (@SteveForbesCEO) August 17, 2020

It seems that anybody who doesn’t identify as a “progressive” had seen this coming:

As we wait for a @GavinNewsom press conference to begin shortly, California's electricity grid manager has just warned that more rolling blackouts could hit millions of residents in the next two days. https://t.co/c6Vg2vlVWv — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) August 17, 2020

"Today we are anticipating substantially greater need for energy," @GavinNewsom says, about 4,400 megawatts short of what the state needs. That's a ten times greater shortfall than Saturday. "We failed to predict and plan these shortages and that’s simply unacceptable," he says. — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) August 17, 2020

Newsom says the transition away from fossil fuels has left California with a gap in the reliability of its energy system. He says the state must examine its reliance on solar power and how that fits into its broader energy portfolio. — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) August 17, 2020

Hey, who could have seen that coming?

California isn’t exactly a positive model for taking the “Green New Deal” national.

They also shut down their nuclear power plants. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kathy Halvey Gibson ✝️🇺🇸🌻 (@KHalveyGibson) August 17, 2020

I love the surprise. These shortfalls have been predicted by everybody for the past 10 years at least. — the kahoona :: That's enough, Mr. Kahoona. :: (@thekahoona) August 17, 2020

Democrats are incredibly stupid https://t.co/1o05M4RlWO — The Brickhouse (@Brickhouse0733) August 17, 2020

Maybe Newsom shouldn't have led the crusade against California's last remaining nuclear power generation as Lt. Gov! https://t.co/JvMJvKzicg — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 17, 2020

Wow, who could have predicted this except everyone? — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) August 17, 2020

It’s an idea so bad that the DNC can’t wait to roll it out nationally.