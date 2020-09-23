The energy problems in California caused by the state’s “green” regulations have caused electricity shortages over the summer, which apparently made it the perfect time for Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign this executive order:

Amid a slew of wildfires which have burned millions of acres up and down the West Coast, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ambitious executive order Wednesday requiring that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035. https://t.co/7CiehcALjm pic.twitter.com/A80YpWotAr — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 23, 2020

BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom signs executive order to ban gas-powered cars in California by 2035. All new cars sold in the state must be zero-emission vehicles by that time. His administration says transportation accounts for 50% of CA's greenhouse gas emissions. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 23, 2020

Hey, what could possibly go wrong?

tough to charge electric vehicles when you can't keep the power grid on, @GavinNewsom https://t.co/kNJIJUJImf — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 23, 2020

Yeah, Newsom obviously didn’t think this one through.

California: Our electric utilities are literally killing people and destroying whole communities

Also California: Let's give them a monopoly on powering cars, too https://t.co/WIraBeUEEs — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 23, 2020

There’s no “genius” like progressive politician genius!

Mandating electric cars… in a state that can't even keep the lights on. 🤔 — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) September 23, 2020

It's ironic that he's banning gas powered cars in a state that can't keep the lights on. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 23, 2020

Ahahahahahaha. CA today: We've got rolling blackouts because we don't have enough electricity. Also CA today: HUR DUR ALL CARS ELECTRIC HUR DUR Only bad thing is that CA infection will metastasize to neigboring states. https://t.co/bBvTGwaCbl — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 23, 2020

Green New Deal is California. California is a liberal utopia. Pay attention — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 23, 2020

CA will look like Communist Cuba in no time. https://t.co/Sf8rvnknBx — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) September 23, 2020

Time to buy up commercial real-estate 15 feet inside the Nevada border. https://t.co/ynwHHe8x2a — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) September 23, 2020

This will go wonderfully with all these power outages and energy saving initiatives that compel people to turn off everything by 3pm or face shortages. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 23, 2020

Wait until they find out how much co2 emissions go into making 1 EV battery. https://t.co/SB0YJUlIDq — eric (@eriContrarian) September 23, 2020

I was wondering how he planned to stop people from fleeing California. https://t.co/KJwxH2iHev — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 23, 2020

Newsom’s obviously got a foolproof plan for that.