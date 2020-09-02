Nancy Pelosi getting caught on security camera video entering a salon has some in the media chasing what they think is the real story by asking legal questions about surveillance cameras instead of focusing on the House Speaker’s rank “rules for thee but not for me” hypocrisy.

The Trump War Room helped sum things up in just a few seconds with this side-by-side video. Roll the Hypocrisy-Cam:

Lucky for Pelosi she’s got a large segment of the media running cover for her.

