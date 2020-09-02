Nancy Pelosi exempted herself from the rules yesterday and got her hair done  — sans mask, of course — in a San Francisco salon.

But if you think that’s the story, let the Washington Post disabuse you of that notion right now:

We knew it was coming. Still, we can’t help but be a little dumbstruck.

It’s so predictable, and yet so shamelessly hacky.

We know that the Washington Post is ostensibly a journalistic outlet, but they don’t seem to be clear on how to journalism.

Was that so difficult, WaPo?

