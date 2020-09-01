Fox News has some dirt on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to share Tuesday. It looks like she pulled a Lori Lightfoot and got her hair done Monday afternoon during a lockdown when outdoor hairstyling only went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 1. Chicago’s mayor defended her visit back in April by explaining that she’s “the face of the city” and she wore a mask the entire time. What’s Pelosi’s excuse? Read on …

According to Brooke Singman, the owner of the San Francisco salon took it as a slap in the face that Pelosi was allowed in for a blow-out.

This is great:

“I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” [salon owner Erica] Kious told Fox News, while noting that she “can’t control” what her stylists do if they rent chairs from her, as “they’re not paying” at this time.

Kious cast Pelosi’s visit as a double standard.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. (From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.)

Pelosi’s office has responded:

The rules as presented by the establishment? What about the rules presented by the county?

Trending

Is it petty? Yeah, but it’s still a good story, and not the least bit surprising.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusfox newslockdownMaskNancy PelosiSalonsan francisco