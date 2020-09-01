Fox News has some dirt on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to share Tuesday. It looks like she pulled a Lori Lightfoot and got her hair done Monday afternoon during a lockdown when outdoor hairstyling only went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 1. Chicago’s mayor defended her visit back in April by explaining that she’s “the face of the city” and she wore a mask the entire time. What’s Pelosi’s excuse? Read on …

According to Brooke Singman, the owner of the San Francisco salon took it as a slap in the face that Pelosi was allowed in for a blow-out.

EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi used shuttered San Fran hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it 'slap in the face' In security footage obtained by Fox News, #Pelosi is seen walking through the salon Monday w/ wet hair &without a face mask over her mouth or nosehttps://t.co/pPwoR3XT3X — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 1, 2020

This is great:

“I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” [salon owner Erica] Kious told Fox News, while noting that she “can’t control” what her stylists do if they rent chairs from her, as “they’re not paying” at this time. Kious cast Pelosi’s visit as a double standard. “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. (From the footage, it appears Pelosi had some kind of covering around her neck.)

Pelosi’s office has responded:

The rules as presented by the establishment? What about the rules presented by the county?

Liberal privilege is: 1. Going on MSNBC & repeating lie that President Trump called coronavirus a hoax. Even WaPo said this is a lie. 2. Not being fact-checked on air 3. Lecturing about "science" but not being asked about how you broke coronavirus guidelines to get a blow-out pic.twitter.com/4762LemcA7 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 1, 2020

San Francisco is only open for outdoor services. Everyone is suffering with strict lockdown restrictions, while this elitist democrat pig gets special treatment. All the businesses that have shuttered , all the workers whose livelihoods have been destroyed, Pelosi laughs at them — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) September 1, 2020

I would tag .@SpeakerPelosi, but she doesn't use Twitter. — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) September 1, 2020

They keep showing us what life will be like under their rule. They will do whatever they want while we will be under their heel. Specialism in a nutshell. — Just Looking (@Redintheface50) September 1, 2020

They all get their hair done MEN INCLUDED — Janice Branam (@Janb723Branam) September 1, 2020

They consider themselves the royals. — Aizzie Covfefe ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@welldoneAI) September 1, 2020

Always rules for thee not for me. Always. — Cynthia⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Cyncabc) September 1, 2020

King Cuomo, sans mask, seen walking dog & Philly Mayor dining in a restaurant when he hasn’t authorized dine in eating for common folk. Definitely 2 sets of rules. Love patriots that snap the elite not abiding by the rules they foist on us & post them. Please keep doing this! — WNYer (@BuffaloNYer) September 1, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi looks in a hurry like she's headed to the complimentary wine bar!🍷 — AmericanMade63 (@Made63American) September 1, 2020

They literally DGAF — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) September 1, 2020

Rank has its privileges. — Non Thru Hiker (@goltra_a) September 1, 2020

And she went home after that and ate gourmet ice cream from one of her $24,000 refrigerators. — Kurt Fagerburg (@kurtfagerburg) September 1, 2020

Is it petty? Yeah, but it’s still a good story, and not the least bit surprising.

If you're a business owner, open your damn business. Tell these people to pound sand. https://t.co/kJIgLdqDNa — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

