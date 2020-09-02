In California, indoor service at salons is still a COVID-19 no-no, but that didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi. Security camera footage that was released showed the House Speaker in a salon to get her hair done, and the video also showed Pelosi without a mask.

The story has been on Fox News and mentioned here and there, but Janice Dean knows how it might have been a much bigger story:

If Melania went and had her hair blown out at that hair salon in California while everyone else was not allowed, it would be the lead story on every channel. But because @SpeakerPelosi is the offender the other channels won’t cover it. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 2, 2020

Just imagine the collective media hyperventilating that would have ensued.

And the media is letting her get away with blaming the security camera being turned on. — AA7YA🇺🇸 (@AA7YA) September 2, 2020

Fact check: Bingo!