Thanks to the news of the day involving Nancy Pelosi accusing a San Francisco salon owner of “setting me up” after the House Speaker willingly entered her establishment on her own volition in spite of the state’s COVID-19 rules, Ari Fleischer has spotted one of the country’s newest political powerhouses:
The most powerful group in politics today is San Francisco Hairdressers for Trump. Who knew they existed? I guess Nancy Pelosi knew, but fell for their trap anyway.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 2, 2020
LOL!
I’m envisioning some new yard signs that need to be made 🤣
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) September 2, 2020
Make it happen, America!
They're right up there with the MAGA Hat-Wearing Postmen stealing mailboxeshttps://t.co/POYm9u6Ht3
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 2, 2020
Ok – this is funny : ) https://t.co/pSKsoR5hnm
— Susanah U (@SuSuU23423440) September 2, 2020
This is an all-time classic tweet. https://t.co/z6PshFBt5h
— Bart Mazzetti (PARLER @bartm555) (@BartMazzetti) September 2, 2020
***
