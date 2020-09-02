Thanks to the news of the day involving Nancy Pelosi accusing a San Francisco salon owner of “setting me up” after the House Speaker willingly entered her establishment on her own volition in spite of the state’s COVID-19 rules, Ari Fleischer has spotted one of the country’s newest political powerhouses:

The most powerful group in politics today is San Francisco Hairdressers for Trump. Who knew they existed? I guess Nancy Pelosi knew, but fell for their trap anyway. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 2, 2020

LOL!

I’m envisioning some new yard signs that need to be made 🤣 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) September 2, 2020

Make it happen, America!

They're right up there with the MAGA Hat-Wearing Postmen stealing mailboxeshttps://t.co/POYm9u6Ht3 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 2, 2020

Ok – this is funny : ) https://t.co/pSKsoR5hnm — Susanah U (@SuSuU23423440) September 2, 2020

This is an all-time classic tweet. https://t.co/z6PshFBt5h — Bart Mazzetti (PARLER @bartm555) (@BartMazzetti) September 2, 2020

***

