CBS News has declared the situation in Portland, Oregon as “mostly peaceful,” but reality still begs to differ.

This particular video is an example of “mostly peaceful,” only because the rioter in question didn’t follow a cardinal rule after lighting a firework rocket while holding it: Let go of the stick:

Rioter tries to aim rocket at the Portland federal courthouse but it misfires on him, burning his hand. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XskvfH2S6n — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

That’s what you call “backfire” — literally.

Not NASA-ready, unless this person is some ethnic are gender category that will increase the space program's diversity. https://t.co/mpj0XLxT9I — tma_sierrahills (@tma_sierrahills) August 1, 2020

Ouch, that looks like it burned to the bone…. Do stupid things, win stupid prizes! https://t.co/FGeNXRW6Z3 — Robert Westberg Ⓥ (@robertwestberg) August 1, 2020

Was it a peaceful rocket? — Refeik_Backwards (@Refeik_Klaas) August 1, 2020

A mostly peaceful rocket.

***

