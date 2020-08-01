CBS News has declared the situation in Portland, Oregon as “mostly peaceful,” but reality still begs to differ.

This particular video is an example of “mostly peaceful,” only because the rioter in question didn’t follow a cardinal rule after lighting a firework rocket while holding it: Let go of the stick:

That’s what you call “backfire” — literally.

A mostly peaceful rocket.

***

