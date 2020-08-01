The DOJ announced the arrest of a Portland man in connection with a fire that was set inside of the Justice Center on May 29:

A Portland man has been charged with arson after rioters broke into and set fire to the Justice Center on May 29, 2020. Read more: https://t.co/SZO7CdnVUM pic.twitter.com/3ZRkBHvSku — U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) July 28, 2020

So, how did they catch this master criminal? Easy.

This genius had his name tattooed on his back and he helpfully took off his shirt while he was committing the crime:

Amazing detail about the protester charged with arson in Portland. It's basically "Authorities were able to locate him thanks to a distinctive 'I, Edward Thomas Schinzing, love lighting the Justice Center on fire' tattoo that proved a valuable lead"https://t.co/EjaEYoYH2s pic.twitter.com/Prlo7Lgvg2 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 31, 2020

From the DOJ:

Among those who entered the Justice Center, Schinzing was identified by a comparison with a jail booking photo and a distinctive tattoo of his last name across his upper back. Schinzing spread a fire that started near the front of the office by lighting additional papers on fire and moving them into a drawer of a separate cubicle.

We have no idea why he took off his shirt, but, well done, sir:

One of the guys who set the fire in the Portland Justice Center, Edward Thomas Schinzing, has been arrested. He faces 20 years in federal prison. They identified him because he has his surname tattooed on his back. https://t.co/cquTTk09In pic.twitter.com/ycfoeGaWmJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 29, 2020

Now, enjoy prison.

***