The DOJ announced the arrest of a Portland man in connection with a fire that was set inside of the Justice Center on May 29:

So, how did they catch this master criminal? Easy.

This genius had his name tattooed on his back and he helpfully took off his shirt while he was committing the crime:

From the DOJ:

Among those who entered the Justice Center, Schinzing was identified by a comparison with a jail booking photo and a distinctive tattoo of his last name across his upper back. Schinzing spread a fire that started near the front of the office by lighting additional papers on fire and moving them into a drawer of a separate cubicle.

We have no idea why he took off his shirt, but, well done, sir:

Now, enjoy prison.

***

