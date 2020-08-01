Here’s yet another item out of Portland, Oregon for the “it’s come to this” file that’s been growing thicker by the day:

Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of the federal courthouse in Portland. pic.twitter.com/lYWY0x8n8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

Today’s political “priorities” in a disgusting nutshell:

Public gatherings to burn Bibles: OK Public gatherings to read Bibles: BANNED https://t.co/pOySao961L — Razor (@hale_razor) August 1, 2020

If you are wondering why we can’t go to church, the people who are okay with this are the ones making the rules re: worship. They don’t believe in your right to religious freedom. Act and vote accordingly. https://t.co/bj0NYrOSqg — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 1, 2020

Just maddening.

Just like our grandfathers did on D-Day, right @ChrisCuomo? https://t.co/M5UjKm8d0n — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 1, 2020

Right?

Gosh, there was another group who burned books … 🤔 https://t.co/KrTAvc9ZVt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 1, 2020

Book burning… where have we seen this before The people must see it to believe it https://t.co/di0jfrlwPO — X22 Report (@X22Report) August 1, 2020

Yeah, seems we’ve heard about this kind of thing in history class.

This Portland riot is experiencing some significant mission creep. https://t.co/OhCYpENwCT — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 1, 2020

They Are not hiding there plans anymore, it's in plain site. https://t.co/0RTaZ0d8k5 — Mark Taylor (@patton6966) August 1, 2020

Does this qualify as a hate crime? Asking for a Friend. https://t.co/Exy2Z1Z8vs — RightWired (@_donaldson) August 1, 2020

They are lucky they live in America & have the freedom to do shit like this… But stop listening to the media. These are not “protesters.” This has nothing to do with police brutality. They want to burn everything that makes America great to the ground. That’s it. https://t.co/HSqMUNEpbr — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 1, 2020

And you just know the media will report it as “peaceful protesters singing around the campfire.”

Democrat hobbies include burning American flags and Bibles because that’s who they are https://t.co/RtaxAQ4YNc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 1, 2020

If these were copies of Michelle Obama books the Fake News would run wall to wall Breaking News for weeks … but since it's stacks of Bibles you'll never hear of it. https://t.co/wIVCdHAjJ5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 1, 2020

"Peaceful protests" get a good washing in the spin cycle. https://t.co/yhMVXVJUnk — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 1, 2020

The media continue to stick with the “mostly peaceful” talking point.

***

