New York Gov. Cuomo had previously unveiled “COVID Mountain,” and today’s presser brought with it a “pandemic poster.” Look closely and you’ll see President Trump depicted sitting on a crescent moon doing nothing:

Here is a high res version of the Cuomo pandemic poster he unveiled today. pic.twitter.com/3LlcewnuOV — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 13, 2020

In the name of full disclosure shouldn’t something else be on that poster?

They forgot to draw all the nursing homes he helped infect with Corona. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 13, 2020

And yet the least self-aware governor in the nation (as enabled by the national media) keeps getting pats on the back from people like Valerie Jarrett and Jennifer Rubin.

The poster says “forget the politics” and yet it feels very political.

this is so weird and cultish https://t.co/Qgt7AnxdS2 — anne of cleves (@mollywidstrom) July 13, 2020





Andrew Cuomo thinking this is impressive and something to be proud of does not inspire confidence in his judgment. https://t.co/YO7xC29hdy — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 13, 2020

And yet the superfans of the “Love Gov” in the media will likely fawn all over it.