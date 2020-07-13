New York Gov. Cuomo had previously unveiled “COVID Mountain,” and today’s presser brought with it a “pandemic poster.” Look closely and you’ll see President Trump depicted sitting on a crescent moon doing nothing:
Here is a high res version of the Cuomo pandemic poster he unveiled today. pic.twitter.com/3LlcewnuOV
— Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 13, 2020
In the name of full disclosure shouldn’t something else be on that poster?
They forgot to draw all the nursing homes he helped infect with Corona.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 13, 2020
And yet the least self-aware governor in the nation (as enabled by the national media) keeps getting pats on the back from people like Valerie Jarrett and Jennifer Rubin.
This can't be real. https://t.co/wIOY33S7VV
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 13, 2020
The poster says “forget the politics” and yet it feels very political.
this is so weird and cultish https://t.co/Qgt7AnxdS2
— anne of cleves (@mollywidstrom) July 13, 2020
Andrew Cuomo thinking this is impressive and something to be proud of does not inspire confidence in his judgment. https://t.co/YO7xC29hdy
— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) July 13, 2020
And yet the superfans of the “Love Gov” in the media will likely fawn all over it.