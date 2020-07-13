New York Gov. Cuomo had previously unveiled “COVID Mountain,” and today’s presser brought with it a “pandemic poster.” Look closely and you’ll see President Trump depicted sitting on a crescent moon doing nothing:

In the name of full disclosure shouldn’t something else be on that poster?

And yet the least self-aware governor in the nation (as enabled by the national media) keeps getting pats on the back from people like Valerie Jarrett and Jennifer Rubin.

The poster says “forget the politics” and yet it feels very political.


And yet the superfans of the “Love Gov” in the media will likely fawn all over it.

Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpNew York