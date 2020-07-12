On Saturday, New York City reportedly has zero coronavirus deaths, which led former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to celebrate this way:
From the epicenter to zero deaths. Short term sacrifice saves lives!!! https://t.co/iHJktiPX5p
— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) July 13, 2020
Er, yeah, who wants to tell her?
Dear God, this may be the worst victory lap of them all.
'SACRIFICE FOR THE GREATER GOOD!'
Wut?
430k cases
32,403 DEATHS
Age>75, 665 deaths per 100k
65-74, 663
About 30 children have died, and hundreds have viral sequelae.
You should be ashamed, @ValerieJarrett https://t.co/NbddWLNUBI
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 13, 2020
Yeah, that “short term sacrifice” didn’t really save a lot of lives…
More people died with coronavirus in New York City (population 8 million) than Texas (29 mil), Florida (21 mil), California (39 mil) and Georgia (11 mil) … combined. https://t.co/8CLb81l8u3
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 13, 2020
NY infected the rest of the country – they are responsible for 1/3 of all COVID deaths and Cuomo’s mandate killed 6k elderly people.
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 13, 2020
Jarrett’s spiking of that particular ball is something else:
"Short term sacrifices" is an odd way to describe the deaths of thousands & thousands, many of them elderly who were the victims of terrible policy. https://t.co/jKovSVaXJu
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 13, 2020
Ghoulish. https://t.co/LoRqGtDLZs pic.twitter.com/IEXIBQGWA7
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 13, 2020
Shes completely insane. Shes living in a world where New York didnt have the highest death rate in the country and it just a minor inconvenience.
— E.H. (@MRe_hod) July 13, 2020
Short term sacrifice. Disgusting.
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 13, 2020
Obviously it depends on what your definition of “short term sacrifice” is.
New York has had 32,029 virus deaths
New York ran out of vulnerable to die. https://t.co/vinwHVyYPP
— Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) July 13, 2020
You don't do numbers very well do you?
NYC with a population of 8 million people has 7 times the number of COVID deaths as the entire population of Texas https://t.co/jB6HIjx5y0
— DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) July 13, 2020
Tens of thousands is a “short term sacrifice” https://t.co/OLcyTx6NrA
— Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) July 13, 2020
Anything that helps the Dem narrative!