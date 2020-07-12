On Saturday, New York City reportedly has zero coronavirus deaths, which led former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to celebrate this way:

From the epicenter to zero deaths. Short term sacrifice saves lives!!! https://t.co/iHJktiPX5p — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) July 13, 2020

Er, yeah, who wants to tell her?

Dear God, this may be the worst victory lap of them all. 'SACRIFICE FOR THE GREATER GOOD!' Wut? 430k cases

32,403 DEATHS Age>75, 665 deaths per 100k

65-74, 663

About 30 children have died, and hundreds have viral sequelae. You should be ashamed, @ValerieJarrett https://t.co/NbddWLNUBI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 13, 2020

Yeah, that “short term sacrifice” didn’t really save a lot of lives…

More people died with coronavirus in New York City (population 8 million) than Texas (29 mil), Florida (21 mil), California (39 mil) and Georgia (11 mil) … combined. https://t.co/8CLb81l8u3 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 13, 2020

NY infected the rest of the country – they are responsible for 1/3 of all COVID deaths and Cuomo’s mandate killed 6k elderly people. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 13, 2020

Jarrett’s spiking of that particular ball is something else:

"Short term sacrifices" is an odd way to describe the deaths of thousands & thousands, many of them elderly who were the victims of terrible policy. https://t.co/jKovSVaXJu — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 13, 2020

Ghoulish. https://t.co/LoRqGtDLZs pic.twitter.com/IEXIBQGWA7 — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 13, 2020

Shes completely insane. Shes living in a world where New York didnt have the highest death rate in the country and it just a minor inconvenience. — E.H. (@MRe_hod) July 13, 2020

Short term sacrifice. Disgusting. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 13, 2020

Obviously it depends on what your definition of “short term sacrifice” is.

New York has had 32,029 virus deaths

New York ran out of vulnerable to die. https://t.co/vinwHVyYPP — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) July 13, 2020

You don't do numbers very well do you? NYC with a population of 8 million people has 7 times the number of COVID deaths as the entire population of Texas https://t.co/jB6HIjx5y0 — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) July 13, 2020

Tens of thousands is a “short term sacrifice” https://t.co/OLcyTx6NrA — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) July 13, 2020

Anything that helps the Dem narrative!