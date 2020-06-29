Remember how CNN’s Chris Cuomo built (or had someone build for him) a giant cotton swab prop to take a jab at his brother Andrew’s nose after the governor took a COVID-19 test? Props must run in the family because on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the press gather around to witness the unveiling of COVID Mountain, a 3D rendering of the pandemic curve for New York State.

Gov Andrew Cuomo built his COVID mountain pic.twitter.com/F7RtZYUhxH — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 29, 2020

Gov. Cuomo mocked for bizarre coronavirus 'mountain' display https://t.co/FNo3qIyJ4J pic.twitter.com/HZF5KlDhJz — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2020

What was that snarky note left for OANN’s reporter? “Do you think your question mountain was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?

I…cannot — Sarah Goodyear (@buttermilk1) June 29, 2020

Reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/O1ShNj4ap9 — Tiffany Gnemmi 🙏🏻🚿🧼😷 (@tiffanygnemmi) June 29, 2020

Did @ChrisCuomo build this in his basement during fake quarantine? — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) June 29, 2020

What a childish moron. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) June 29, 2020

Omg he’s ridiculous. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) June 29, 2020

His greatest achievement since he became governor. Probably used playdough. — Lex (@lex6m) June 29, 2020

"Once we defunded the police we had a huge budget surplus to be able to build this presentation model. It was a steal at 1.2 mil." — Robert B. (@mrbelding76) June 29, 2020

how do you New Yorkers put up with this level of narcissism? — US Dept of Wise Guys Anarchists & Looters (@IronyDept) June 29, 2020

Pretty sure I found the source of Cuomo’s “mountain” (h/t @justinginsburgh) pic.twitter.com/zrHhNRrwBj — Jacob Doctoroff (@jdoctoroff) June 29, 2020

Even if somebody did this for free it was too much. And if we know cuomo, somebody in his administrations niece or nephew made this for like $25,000 — Brman85 (@Parker85) June 29, 2020

For video editing capable folks, I’ll just note that shape looks a lot like Jabba the Hut to me. — Who polices the police? (@SnarkCage) June 29, 2020

COVID the Hutt pic.twitter.com/SUArAJJX7j — Jeremy Lechtzin (@jeremylechtzin) June 29, 2020

This doesn’t seem like a waste of resources in any way — B Neal (@bcneal14) June 29, 2020

Who forgot to bring the baking soda & vinegar? 😠 — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) June 29, 2020

So we're making 6th grade science fair projects out of our failures now? Good to know. — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) June 29, 2020

Remember when people donated masks for workers and Cuomo made a mural with them instead 🙄 — Edgar (@mcdaddyissues91) June 29, 2020

Ok either I'm drunk or he's drunk — Ben Boucher (@benedictboucher) June 29, 2020

Hang on, this was real? — Net Neutrality and Chill #votebymail🍷🍦 (@tantas_mantas) June 29, 2020

Why not just make a graph… — Matt (@mnoce19) June 29, 2020

Was this made with ashes from the cremated nursing home residents? — Orpheus (@BulleitBro) June 29, 2020

A mountain of bodies of nursing home residents killed by Cuomo's executive order would be more apropos. — D. Moore – CHOP Minister of Lupin Redistribution (@Crapplefratz) June 29, 2020

This mountain represents so much death and suffering it is so bizarre to see Cuomo performing a celebratory showman's lap — Stylianos Karolidis (@stylianos_k) June 29, 2020

He does it because he knows the media will let him get away with it. — Muscles Rothschild (@MusclesRoth) June 29, 2020

He was probably disappointed the press didn’t applaud. In any case, he’ll drag it onto his brother’s TV show tonight, probably.

