Remember how CNN’s Chris Cuomo built (or had someone build for him) a giant cotton swab prop to take a jab at his brother Andrew’s nose after the governor took a COVID-19 test? Props must run in the family because on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the press gather around to witness the unveiling of COVID Mountain, a 3D rendering of the pandemic curve for New York State.
Gov Andrew Cuomo built his COVID mountain pic.twitter.com/F7RtZYUhxH
— Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 29, 2020
Gov. Cuomo mocked for bizarre coronavirus 'mountain' display https://t.co/FNo3qIyJ4J pic.twitter.com/HZF5KlDhJz
— New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2020
What was that snarky note left for OANN’s reporter? “Do you think your
question mountain was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?
— Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) June 29, 2020
I…cannot
— Sarah Goodyear (@buttermilk1) June 29, 2020
Reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/O1ShNj4ap9
— Tiffany Gnemmi 🙏🏻🚿🧼😷 (@tiffanygnemmi) June 29, 2020
Did @ChrisCuomo build this in his basement during fake quarantine?
— Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) June 29, 2020
What a childish moron.
— bluska (@bluskabucknut) June 29, 2020
Omg he’s ridiculous.
— Jimni27 (@jimni27) June 29, 2020
His greatest achievement since he became governor. Probably used playdough.
— Lex (@lex6m) June 29, 2020
"Once we defunded the police we had a huge budget surplus to be able to build this presentation model. It was a steal at 1.2 mil."
— Robert B. (@mrbelding76) June 29, 2020
how do you New Yorkers put up with this level of narcissism?
— US Dept of Wise Guys Anarchists & Looters (@IronyDept) June 29, 2020
Pretty sure I found the source of Cuomo’s “mountain” (h/t @justinginsburgh) pic.twitter.com/zrHhNRrwBj
— Jacob Doctoroff (@jdoctoroff) June 29, 2020
Even if somebody did this for free it was too much. And if we know cuomo, somebody in his administrations niece or nephew made this for like $25,000
— Brman85 (@Parker85) June 29, 2020
For video editing capable folks, I’ll just note that shape looks a lot like Jabba the Hut to me.
— Who polices the police? (@SnarkCage) June 29, 2020
COVID the Hutt pic.twitter.com/SUArAJJX7j
— Jeremy Lechtzin (@jeremylechtzin) June 29, 2020
Boshuda. Mwahahaha pic.twitter.com/XlJ0v4awne
— ✍🏻 💧🌊 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ (@Christina99NYC) June 29, 2020
This doesn’t seem like a waste of resources in any way
— B Neal (@bcneal14) June 29, 2020
Who forgot to bring the baking soda & vinegar? 😠
— Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) June 29, 2020
So we're making 6th grade science fair projects out of our failures now? Good to know.
— TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) June 29, 2020
Remember when people donated masks for workers and Cuomo made a mural with them instead 🙄
— Edgar (@mcdaddyissues91) June 29, 2020
Ok either I'm drunk or he's drunk
— Ben Boucher (@benedictboucher) June 29, 2020
Hang on, this was real?
— Net Neutrality and Chill #votebymail🍷🍦 (@tantas_mantas) June 29, 2020
Why not just make a graph…
— Matt (@mnoce19) June 29, 2020
Was this made with ashes from the cremated nursing home residents?
— Orpheus (@BulleitBro) June 29, 2020
A mountain of bodies of nursing home residents killed by Cuomo's executive order would be more apropos.
— D. Moore – CHOP Minister of Lupin Redistribution (@Crapplefratz) June 29, 2020
This mountain represents so much death and suffering it is so bizarre to see Cuomo performing a celebratory showman's lap
— Stylianos Karolidis (@stylianos_k) June 29, 2020
He does it because he knows the media will let him get away with it.
— Muscles Rothschild (@MusclesRoth) June 29, 2020
He was probably disappointed the press didn’t applaud. In any case, he’ll drag it onto his brother’s TV show tonight, probably.
