It was a banner weekend for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. First he got slammed for rank hypocrisy on coronavirus guidelines. Then Comrade Mayor woke up feeling ill this morning and canceled all the day’s scheduled events.

On top of all that, the city’s COVID-19 “test and trace” team has reportedly been ordered to not do too much tracing:

NEW: .@NYCMayor’s new “test and trace” team has been told not to ask people who tested positive for coronavirus whether they attended any demonstrations. https://t.co/Qmslis1CLw — THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 15, 2020

Why even have contact tracers if they're being instructed not to ask patients who they've been in contact with. https://t.co/0uIYaq5SLi pic.twitter.com/qH96SL0NrI — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 15, 2020

"The hundreds of contact tracing workers hired by the city under de Blasio’s new 'test and trace' campaign have been instructed not to ask anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 whether they recently attended a demonstration" https://t.co/jcHHb2o4Wr — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 15, 2020

Bill De Blasio Tells Coronavirus Contract Tracers Not to Ask Positive Cases If They’ve Attended BLM Protests | National Review https://t.co/itMFMFqHhj pic.twitter.com/xsUIhQGd1G — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) June 15, 2020

And that’s the side that lectures the Right about “science”? What a joke.

I don't know why public officials expect us to take any of this seriously when it's plain that they're not. https://t.co/bs5Vs0we0q — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 15, 2020

So damn stupid. How can you track and trace if you don't know where they've been? https://t.co/8ACPjQtDOH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 15, 2020

De Blasio is beyond parody.

Which tells you that even contact tracing is being politicized. https://t.co/gPOszhRhrG — RBe (@RBPundit) June 15, 2020

Yep. It’s officially no longer about stopping the virus (if it ever was).

This is the contact tracing version of Cuomo’s nursing home coverup. Cook the reporting numbers because you don’t want to acknowledge the real-world impact of your policy decisions. In New York, the rules are made up and the points don’t matter. https://t.co/IRcav2gatN — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 15, 2020

As anti-science as it gets, damn the consequences and body bags https://t.co/WB5UR9MCFE — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 15, 2020

doesn't that completely undermine the entire concept of "test and trace?" https://t.co/UGW5b7Upxe — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 15, 2020

NY, your incompetent leaders are literally killing you. — Chaz Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 15, 2020

It's never been about controlling the spread of a virus, it's always been about controlling you. https://t.co/iwXeDg1utt — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 15, 2020

If you were still wondering whether Democrats are concerned about COVID or just pushing a particular narrative… https://t.co/98iHPcLAAk — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 15, 2020

We can’t say we’re shocked.