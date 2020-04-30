Unsealed FBI notes have revealed the extent to which the FBI under James Comey went in order to “get” Michael Flynn.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley is disturbed by what the FBI did, as well as the lack of media scrutiny:

So according to experts on MSNBC and other networks this is all just standard procedure in discussing how to trap a high ranking incoming officer under a clearly unconstitutional law. Experts are just shrugging off this with "everyone does it." … https://t.co/dD9qYqVnHD — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2020

There was a time when networks like MSNBC and CNN argued for civil liberties and against such abuses. Now, because such principles would benefit Trump, there is just a shrug with a common mantra "everyone does it." Yes, abuses occur but that is not license for their commission.. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2020

I have been a criminal defense attorney for decades. I have seen abusive tactics. However this is one of the most thuggish records I have seen. Most concerning is that they were trying to create a crime, not investigating a crime. The use of Logan only highlights that bias. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2020

It’s maddening, and the smug attitude that comes from Comey and other former FBI officials makes it even more so. Somebody needs to be held accountable.

Use of the Logan Act as a pretext is the key here. It signals a corrupt investigation from the outset. Everyone in official Washington would know this immediately. That anyone at a senior level in DOJ or FBI would be a part of, or countenance, such an effort is a disgrace https://t.co/GGQlxcXbsm — Solomon L. Wisenberg (@WisenbergSol) April 30, 2020

This. I'm a former prosecutor. I was a pretty law and order kind of guy. After seeing this, as well as the general rot within our government institutions over the last several years, makes me support dissolving the CIA, FBI and a host of other law enforcement entities https://t.co/z7cd3ytED3 — Abe (@hygenicboi) April 30, 2020

How does the FBI recover from this..? — Don Carter (@d1carter) April 30, 2020

And don’t forget Barack Obama’s doozy that is often repeated by Joe Biden:

…has Obama decided to continue using the phrase "not a smidgen" of a scandal? https://t.co/wWtsqYJeqp — DocGuido (@DocGuido) April 30, 2020

There’s “not a smidgen” according to anybody who chooses to ignore it.

***

Related:

‘Absolutely sinister’: James Comey’s words basically admitting the Flynn setup come back to haunt him (watch)

Nikki Haley on Gen. Michael Flynn: ‘People need to pay for this’