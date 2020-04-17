Earlier this week we told you about four sheriffs in Michigan who made it knows they wouldn’t be enforcing some of Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders, and would apply common sense instead (imagine that):

Appearing on Good Morning America earlier today, Whitmer was asked about the sheriffs, and she expressed hope that they wouldn’t get too political:

Trending

“Let’s not get overly political”? Funny stuff, considering the source:

That’s an interesting comment coming from the governor the Detroit News recently took to the woodshed for politicizing the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan for her personal ambitions.

***

Related:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer explains with a smile why ‘cracking down’ on travel, planting, landscaping, golfing, etc, shouldn’t matter because it’s snowing anyway (no, seriously!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpGov. Gretchen Whitmer