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Scoop: Immigrants Can Now Be Denied a Green Card for Being Anti-American Terrorist Sympathizers

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 25, 2026
Twitchy

Hamed Aleaziz is a New York Times reporter, and boy, does he have a scoop for you. The United States of America can now deny immigrants a green card for participating in pro-Hamas campus protests, posting "criticism" of Israel on social media, and desecrating the American flag. Isn't that horrible? America can decide who it lets in.

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Aleaziz and Nicholas Nehamas report:

The documents, which have not been previously reported, show how expansively the Trump administration is carrying out a directive from last August to vet green card applicants for “anti-American” and “antisemitic” views.

Basing green card decisions on “ideological screenings is fundamentally un-American and should have no place in a country built on the promise of free expression,” said Amanda Baran, a senior agency official under President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Administration officials said they were defending American values.

“If you hate America, you have no business demanding to live in America,” said Zach Kahler, a spokesman for U.S.C.I.S.

Basing green card decisions on "ideological screenings" is smart and sane.

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Please give me a student visa so I can come to the Great Satan and become a full-time pro-terrorist protester on campus for 10 years with no degree to show for it.

We're not sure how this is a "scoop." It's the right thing to do for our national security. We're glad it's finally being enforced.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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