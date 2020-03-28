Earlier this week, former Clinton spokesman Joe Lockhart took a swipe (several actually) at Dr. Deborah Birx of President Trump’s coronavirus reponse team. Lockhart took issue with the doctor who served under both the Obama and Trump administrations for not saying things to support the narrative the Left has been trying to develop:

Dr Birk has drunk the Kool Aid — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 26, 2020

Greta Van Susteren had something to say about that:

Dear @joelockhart , when you get off the sidelines of twitter and tv, and get a medical degree, and spend years on HIV,work 24/7, then maybe you can insult Dr. Birx. It is one thing to disagree, but you soil yourself with being so cheap to this woman w/ this tweet. https://t.co/clIb96NAES — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 27, 2020

Lockhart should have slinked away in shame, but instead of addressing the points Greta made, he shifted focus:

I don’t put much stock in any criticism from someone who helped build Fox News with Ailes and Murdoch. One of the destructive institutions in our country — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 28, 2020

He came back for more, so another smackdown was necessary:

Joe,take a deep breath.I also worked at CNN, MSNBC and if you recall, said I did not believe your former boss’ bad personal behavior was ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ within Constitution. I stick to facts and I am fair-you take swipes at women you don’t like (Dr. Birx) and me 🙂 https://t.co/PiWUMgRkUX — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 28, 2020

Smackdown complete!

She’s made some excellent points Joe!!! pic.twitter.com/AEgSfOj3tJ — Mack Barklay (@BarklayMack) March 28, 2020

Don’t pay him no mind Greta the lock down driving people crazy — Mike Kiss (@mikekissmtg) March 28, 2020

He was like this before the lock down. — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) March 28, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.