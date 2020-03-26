As we told you Thursday, Dr. Deborah Birx can these days be seen regularly at President Trump and VP Mike Pence’s daily coronavirus briefings. However, Dr. Birx’s comments don’t always match up with the panicked rhetoric the lefty media is pushing, which had led to this comment from former Clinton spokesman and current CNN contributor Joe Lockhart:

Dr Birk has drunk the Kool Aid — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 26, 2020

Dude, really?

First things first:

CNN douche can't even spell the name of the woman he's insulting… https://t.co/L2mYCOvY5N — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) March 26, 2020

The typo really seals this. https://t.co/V8VoptPdV6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2020

It’s Birx. And she’s a national treasure. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) March 26, 2020

Not if she doesn’t help forward the Left’s narrative, apparently.

Local expert isn't saying what local idiot hack wants, so local expert is now bad cult member https://t.co/UkIASWlQmy — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 26, 2020

“Listen to the doctors!!!!” Also same libs “Only when they say things I believe and agree with” — wombat (@the_wombat_08) March 26, 2020

Isn’t that special?

This is the garbage I am talking about. Dr. Birx worked for Obama, now for Trump…and people are still attacking her. This is not helpful. https://t.co/khw9Rvb70U — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 26, 2020

It appears there’s been some Kool-Aid consumed, but not by anybody on Trump’s coronavirus task force.

Between the simple spelling error and the Trump Derangement Syndrome, this tweet perfectly sums up our media moment. https://t.co/LKddK19kxE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 26, 2020

What did you drink? — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 26, 2020

"Listen to the experts but not when they say things that go against our orange man bad narrative" https://t.co/6n9CwZahwi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 26, 2020

So now the scientific community the media demanded we listen to should not be listened to, correct? https://t.co/7zfcJTQllv — Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 26, 2020

Predictable: They told us to ignore Trump and listen to the experts. Now the experts aren’t singing their tune, the experts are compromised. https://t.co/ncwggxm8CJ — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) March 26, 2020

One of the world’s leading experts in her field being mocked because OMB. https://t.co/ZF03ViB1jh — Covid Carl’s Fish Tank Emporium (@CaptYonah) March 26, 2020

They really are going to cancel Fauci and Birx, aren’t they https://t.co/Q2LZV3PEsC — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) March 26, 2020

Last week:

Listen to the doctors! This week:

No, not THAT doctor! Next week:

They let broads be doctors? – Our media is shit. https://t.co/I9byle8wcu — Rosie's LameStream Media (@DarnelSugarfoo) March 27, 2020

Sorry actual math on ground grinds your gears so much. Run back to CNN and safe place. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 26, 2020

Stunning but not surprising that Dr. Birx (and soon Dr. Fauci) being personally attacked when their science no longer pleases anti-Trump media and activists https://t.co/ldZAxTAUIB — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) March 26, 2020

And if we’re playing the Left’s game properly, this has to be the next step (oh wait, the liberal rules don’t apply to liberals):

It’s because she is a woman, right? — Roscoe Tanner (@tanner_roscoe) March 26, 2020

Remember when liberals were claiming (falsely) that Trump didn’t have any women on his coronavirus task force?

Sexist. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 26, 2020

Why do you hate women? — China did this (@jtLOL) March 26, 2020

So, in conclusion, it has to be noted yet again that…

Trump has broken so many people. https://t.co/IycQef0TV0 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 26, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

Do you realize how insulting it is to suggest that a woman with her record and expertise, who has busted her behind to help this country avoid a worse outbreak, would so easily become a lapdog for political reasons? This is offensive and you should apologize to her. https://t.co/VX7hfORDwj — SarahLee (@sarailola) March 27, 2020

We wouldn’t hold our breath.