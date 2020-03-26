As we told you earlier, MSNBC and CNN decided YOU didn’t need to see the experts at yesterday’s coronavirus briefing after they threw an ORANGE MAN BAD hissy fit over President Trump’s part of the presser:

Today CNN and MSNBC both left the briefing after Trump turned it over to Pence. Which suggests those nets are really not interested in getting the info at all. — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 25, 2020

Which was a real shame because THEIR viewers missed these two minutes of Dr. Birx helping to calm the panic over those projections that have 3 million Americans dying.

Have a watch, but the summary is those 3 million deaths are projections over multiple cycles of the outbreak well into next year with absolutely no mitigation efforts. Dr. Birx calmly explains that’s not the case because we are doing things to slow the spread now and, more importantly, they’re preparing for the next cycle expected in winter:

Very important point from Dr. Birx 👇 Models with zero controls lead to inaccurate projections and unnecessary fear "That is nowhere close to the numbers you see people putting out there. I think it has frightened the American people." pic.twitter.com/nZdM5fSpeW — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 25, 2020

This is a REALLY important point and CNN and MSNBC missed it:

@thedailybeast @MSNBC @CNN you may be to preoccupied with Trump's lies but Dr Birx confirmed there will be and they are preparing for the 2nd Wave in the Fall. Do your job and listen more and report the facts. — John Genser (@JohnGenser) March 26, 2020

Kudos to Fox News:

@cnn @msnbc – can’t believe you’re not covering the task force with Dr. Fauci, Pence and Dr Birx all speaking! That’s awful Thank you @FoxNews #coronavirus — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) March 25, 2020

Do MSNBC and CNN realize how stupid they look doing this?

They say Trump is uniquely reckless & deceitful. ‘Don’t carry the briefings,’ they exclaim, arguing for heavy-handed, we-know-best filtering amid a crisis. ‘We need facts, not lies & bluster!’ Then it’s just VP, and 2 eminent medical experts left up there & they cut away. 🤔 https://t.co/8TMZ5V4Qsn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 26, 2020

