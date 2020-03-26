In yet another “Dear Diary” moment, CNN’s Jim Acosta complained that President Trump talked about the border wall at yesterday’s coronavirus briefing and that “he works off basically the same material no matter the setting”:

And then CNN and MSNBC turned off the cameras:

Make up your damn minds! Just a few weeks ago, Acosta was pissed when they did the briefing off camera:

So now they want to cover the “Orange Man Bad” part of the program but ignore the experts who talk after the president leaves?

CNN and MSNBC viewers missed then missed Dr. Fauci warning COVID-19 could be seasonal and reappear in the winter:

We’re being told that America faces a crisis with potentially millions of deaths and we’re desperate for information and this is the BS they’re talking about:

They really are this bad:

