In yet another “Dear Diary” moment, CNN’s Jim Acosta complained that President Trump talked about the border wall at yesterday’s coronavirus briefing and that “he works off basically the same material no matter the setting”:

During this briefing, Trump has ripped NATO and the press and has just boasted about the “wall.” Yes, he does this at his rallies. But also at a lot of his news conferences, sprays and official speeches. He works off basically the same material no matter the setting.

And then CNN and MSNBC turned off the cameras:

Today CNN and MSNBC both left the briefing after Trump turned it over to Pence. Which suggests those nets are really not interested in getting the info at all. — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 25, 2020

Make up your damn minds! Just a few weeks ago, Acosta was pissed when they did the briefing off camera:

WH is allowing only still photos of this Coronavirus briefing. No audio or video permitted. Here is a photo of the VP as the briefing began. pic.twitter.com/kB05s6IRvO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

So now they want to cover the “Orange Man Bad” part of the program but ignore the experts who talk after the president leaves?

It should also be noted CNN and MSNBC cut away from the briefings once the president exited, which makes the whole we-need-to-hear-from-the-experts-only argument a hollow one … especially given these same networks showed empty “Trump expected to speak” podiums in 2016 unabated. https://t.co/zmqYNW16n1 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 25, 2020

CNN and MSNBC viewers missed then missed Dr. Fauci warning COVID-19 could be seasonal and reappear in the winter:

People who watch NBC & CNN didn’t see him say this. https://t.co/2IYrGnnHCE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2020

We’re being told that America faces a crisis with potentially millions of deaths and we’re desperate for information and this is the BS they’re talking about:

With President Trump’s ongoing coronavirus briefings, television news outlets are facing a dilemma: Sacrifice soaring ratings or become an uncritical stream of White House “misinformation” https://t.co/nvs0omZXJZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 25, 2020

They really are this bad:

CNN & NBC have decided their dumb feelings feud with trump is more important than Fauci & Birx giving live updates on containment and instructions on quarantining in the middle of epidemic. Think about that. https://t.co/jvY4xgzMhS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2020

