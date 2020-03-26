In yet another “Dear Diary” moment, CNN’s Jim Acosta complained that President Trump talked about the border wall at yesterday’s coronavirus briefing and that “he works off basically the same material no matter the setting”:
During this briefing, Trump has ripped NATO and the press and has just boasted about the “wall.” Yes, he does this at his rallies. But also at a lot of his news conferences, sprays and official speeches. He works off basically the same material no matter the setting.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 25, 2020
And then CNN and MSNBC turned off the cameras:
Tags: CNNcoronavirusJim Acosta