If you listen to Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, they only pulled their last-minute stunt to block a coronavirus economic rescue bill from proceeding to a vote because Dems decided the parts written by Republicans didn’t do enough to address the needs of those financially affected most by the outbreak.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton is the latest to expose the games congressional Democrats are trying to play while the crisis worsens:

Families and businesses need help now to survive the China virus pandemic. But @SpeakerPelosi walked away from negotiations to write her own bill, full of absurd provisions completely unrelated to the crisis at hand. Here’s what Speaker Pelosi is demanding while Americans suffer: — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

Prepare to get angry:

1. Corporate pay statistics by race and race statistics for all corporate boards at companies receiving assistance 2. Bailing out all current debt of postal service 3. Required early voting 4. Required same day voter registration 5. 10k bailout for student loans — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

6. For companies accepting assistance, 1/3 of board members must be chosen by workers 7. Provisions on official time for union collective bargaining 8. Full offset of airline emissions by 2025 9. Greenhouse gas statistics for individual flights — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

10. Retirement plans for community newspaper employees 11. $15 minimum wage at companies receiving assistance 12. Permanent paid leave at companies receiving assistance — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

The Democrats see an opportunity in this crisis. Not to help the American people, but to hold an emergency relief bill hostage until they get their radical wish list. How long will Arkansans and Americans across the country have to wait? — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

Rahm Emanuel once said “never let a crisis go to waste” and the congressional Democrats adhere faithfully to that advice no matter who’s getting hurt while they play their games.

Thread. These points need to be hammered again and again and not forgotten. https://t.co/HRV54Fsue1 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) March 23, 2020

Why is she even being allowed to write a Senate bill?! — Rosemary Wilkerson (@richfield65) March 23, 2020

Maybe Senate Dems are trying to help with that “leverage” Pelosi’s always after.

In other words, she's trying not to let a good crisis go to waste, and is using the pandemic to try to permanently expand the progressive state, even at the cost of immediate help for workers. I hope voters remember this stunt in November. https://t.co/WMyBJybQEY — Jay W. Richards (@DrJayRichards) March 23, 2020

As do we.

