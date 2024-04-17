Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT

That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's...
Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on April 17, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

A lot of people on the left seem to have gotten comfortable with the idea that no matter what they do they'll never be held accountable for their actions the way people on the right often are. When parents attend school board meetings to demand their kindergarteners not be taught about sex in general and gay/trans lifestyles in particular they get labeled a 'extremists' by the Souther Poverty Law Center, but when pro-Hamas groups shut down major roads in America for hours on end 9 times out of ten nobody in the government or media has anything to say about it. It's been an absurd trend that's been going on for a while now, but it's a trend that has also seen some signs of breaking down in the recent past... perhaps because the people in authority are getting tired of the shenanigans, perhaps because they've become too complacent and begun to act out in worse and worse ways forcing authorities to take action. 

Presumably falling into the 'tired of their shenanigans' camp is Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who apparently got fed up with his own employees shutting down his office all day and had the cops called in to have them hauled out of there. Watch:

There's something you love to see! 

They think they can get away with it because in most cases they do get away with it, and are hailed as heroes by the people who matter to them in much of the press and in their social circles. Every one of these people is convinced that whatever dumb thing they're doing at a given moment to 'fight' to right whatever thing they've decided is an injustice is the literal equivalent of marching on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr. 

Nice work if you can get it, right?

A strategic Xer and elder-Millennial stockpile would be well advised, yes. They just want to do their job and go home.

This is true of so many places today, where the inmates have often be allowed to run the asylum out of fear that the companies and organizations will be pilloried in the lefty town square if they dare to ask people to just do their job, or else quit if they don't like the decisions being made by the company they're working for. The adults are not in charge for the most part, but it's nice when you have instances like this where the adults are forced to take action and spank their employees who are having a tantrum.

Aaron Bushnell is the exact reason that people who can need to stand up and nip these mad snits in the bud fast before things get a lot worse. They're whipping themselves into a self-righteous fury over things that they either willingly or unwilling don't understand and that's how bad bad bad things can end up happening, like more people deciding that the only thing to be done is to light yourself on fire or take to the streets with guns to 'make a difference'.

It remains to be seen what kind of, if any, charges will be filed by Google against these people or if disciplinary actions will be taken other than the 'administrative leave' they're apparently on according to the video. Let's hope they keep up the pressure and make anyone else, at Google or elsewhere, give a good hard second thought about how worth it it is to do this kind of stuff. The grown-ups need to start stepping up.

