'We'll See You at Your House. We'll Murder You.' Pro-Hamas Nutjob Threatens City Council

Leftist activist, Riddhi Patel, delivered an impassioned, intelligent, and well-reasoned message to the city council of Bakersfield, California.

Her poignant comments included these oratory masterpieces:

'You guys are all horrible human beings and Jesus probably would have killed you himself.'

'I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you motherf**ckers.'

'We'll see you at your house. We'll murder you.'

WILD: Unhinged Pro-Palestine protestor Riddhi Patel threatens to M*RDER Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh (R) in a psychotic rant during a city council meeting.



Patel is being charged with 16 felonies and is being held on a $1 million bail. pic.twitter.com/09PeBCWoNz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2024

The last comment was too much for the city council to ignore. Patel was escorted out of the meeting room to experience the consequences of her stupidity.

Full booking details for Riddhi Patel who was arrested and faces 16 felonies for threatening to m*rder a Mayor and Councilmembers. pic.twitter.com/mRpIbJv5Ql — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2024

She found out. It's about time somebody did something about violent leftists hiding behind 'protest'.

That last statement was absolutely a threat. The bar for free speech is Brandenberg v Ohio and that statement breaks the threshold. Good for the city council to take action. — Jon (@publius_5) April 12, 2024

Will anything actually come of this?

Who knows, but she's sitting in a jail cell right now and going to be awful miserable for the foreseeable future.

She's an angry lunatic. — Wookin Pa Nub (@TracyLovesSean) April 13, 2024

Yep, and her leftist friends abandoned her real quick, too. A local NBC affiliate reported that one of her fellow protestors threw Patel under the bus:

The comments of Riddhi Patel were shocking. They in no way represent those of us who continue to come to city council to demand a ceasefire and an end to the genocide [in Gaza]. I ask that this does not distract anyone from our mission to end the genocide. Ceasefire now.

Bonus: she gets to toss that hideous top. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 12, 2024

LOL. Good point.

all this over a pointless non-binding resolution that's just petty virtual signaling. these people have been given far too long a leash, good to see them being held accountable, doubt anything comes of it though with the current DA structure in California and elsewhere. — Business Tactical (@Bacon_Is_King) April 12, 2024

Exactly. This imbecile got herself thrown in jail on severe charges because she was mad at a city council in California for not making a meaningless statement about Israel's effort to wipe out Hamas terrorists.

What did she expect?

Netanyahu: 'We were going to continue our offensive against Hamas terrorists but a city council in Bakersfield, California denounced us, so we're pulling our troops out and going home.'

That's not how the world works, crazy leftists.

Perhaps a finer point, but I do think these people should not be referred to as “pro-Palestine” protesters. They are out and out Hamas supporters. Terrorists that do not belong in this country. Patel should be airdropped into India. Parachute optional. https://t.co/fXaaOgFCbV — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 12, 2024

You have to give her credit, she did channel the spirit of Hamas rather well.

The peace and love crowd is having a good one… https://t.co/ha5B9s6lMx — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 12, 2024

Their compassion and empathy is the stuff of legends.

Me when they tell me the McFlurry machine is broken https://t.co/694QgZah23 pic.twitter.com/9VGxECL5qG — Magills (@magills_) April 12, 2024

Hey, we're not saying there's never a time for this kind of speech.

Riddhi Patel who threatened Mayor is crying in Court. She realised she's in big trouble because of her stupidity.🤣 https://t.co/MclEgYDuzy pic.twitter.com/05NJCjr0xl — 🇮🇱🎗️ישראל (@king27yan) April 13, 2024

She … umm … threatened around. She found out.