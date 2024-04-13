'We'll See You at Your House. We'll Murder You.' Pro-Hamas Nutjob Threatens City Council

OOF: Twitter Reminds the Associated Press of Some OTHER People Who 'Lost the...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:00 PM on April 13, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Leftist activist, Riddhi Patel, delivered an impassioned, intelligent, and well-reasoned message to the city council of Bakersfield, California.

Her poignant comments included these oratory masterpieces:

'You guys are all horrible human beings and Jesus probably would have killed you himself.'

'I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you motherf**ckers.'

'We'll see you at your house. We'll murder you.'

The last comment was too much for the city council to ignore. Patel was escorted out of the meeting room to experience the consequences of her stupidity.

She found out. It's about time somebody did something about violent leftists hiding behind 'protest'.

Will anything actually come of this?

Who knows, but she's sitting in a jail cell right now and going to be awful miserable for the foreseeable future.

Yep, and her leftist friends abandoned her real quick, too. A local NBC affiliate reported that one of her fellow protestors threw Patel under the bus:

The comments of Riddhi Patel were shocking. They in no way represent those of us who continue to come to city council to demand a ceasefire and an end to the genocide [in Gaza]. I ask that this does not distract anyone from our mission to end the genocide. Ceasefire now.

LOL. Good point.

Exactly. This imbecile got herself thrown in jail on severe charges because she was mad at a city council in California for not making a meaningless statement about Israel's effort to wipe out Hamas terrorists.

What did she expect?

Netanyahu: 'We were going to continue our offensive against Hamas terrorists but a city council in Bakersfield, California denounced us, so we're pulling our troops out and going home.'

That's not how the world works, crazy leftists.

You have to give her credit, she did channel the spirit of Hamas rather well.

Their compassion and empathy is the stuff of legends.

Hey, we're not saying there's never a time for this kind of speech.

She … umm … threatened around. She found out.

