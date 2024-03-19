Axios Goes All In on Godwin's Law, Claims Ron DeSantis is Persecuting Gay People Just Like the Nazis Did

Liberals hate, hate, HATE The Parental Rights in Education Act (Florida HB 1557) that was passed by the Florida legislature and enacted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022. Ever since the law came into force the left has been screaming about it, doing things like rebranding it as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill in the public consciousness and generally being really angry about a bill that has as its primary goal to:

prohibit public schools from having 'classroom discussion' or giving 'classroom instruction' about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

Seriously, they're really mad about it, with liberal fellow travelers in the press going out of their way to frame legal losses for those challenging it as victories and bragging about barking 'don't say gay' at people they think might support Ron DeSantis they see on the street among other things... just really weird and hysterical stuff.

Now Axios has brought us a new entry into this hyperventilation about the evils of the Parental Rights in Education Act... and they're falling back on an old standby: The 'Don't Say Gay' bill is literally Hitler:

NEW: A historian stopped by the FL Holocaust Museum to promote his book about the persecution of queer people in Nazi Germany. That included propaganda that the "homosexual lifestyle" would corrupt youth & bans on LGBTQ+ books.



"Sound familiar?" he asked. https://t.co/IsxC6NK6hh — Kathryn Varn (@kathrynvarn) March 19, 2024

That's right! Not being able to discuss sex with grade schoolers is exactly like Nazi Germany.

Now there's a kernel of truth here in that the Nazis did indeed send homosexuals to prison, with estimates of between 10-15,000 gay men being sent on to concentration camps which is clearly a tragedy. But to claim that because the Nazis made homosexuality illegal means that people wanting to keep their 6-year-old teacher from talking to their kid about gay sex (not to mention showing picture books dealing with gay sex to their kid) are also Nazi is insanity itself.

So, if you're against porn in elementary schools ... you are a Nazi? Good to know — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 19, 2024

"If you don't want porn in schools you're literally Hitler!!!" — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) March 19, 2024

You must count on your audience not knowing any history. — ℙ𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕤 (@SumDumHoe) March 19, 2024

A lot of Democratic Party messaging relies on its intended audience having a tenuous grasp on recent history so it's a given that they'd assume people wouldn't know much about events that took place 80-90 years ago.

Normalization of sexual behavior previously considered immoral or perverted is a part of Marxist strategy to destabilize society. Bestiality is next, and it's already in progress. — Richard Miscrea (@MiscreaRichard) March 19, 2024

Don't forget questioning the social stigma around cannibalism, which seems to be coming into vogue these days.

The debauchery in the Weimar Republic can be directly connected to the rise of Hitler. Sound familiar? — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) March 19, 2024

It absolutely DOES NOT sound familiar. Leave children alone. — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) March 19, 2024

no it doesn't sound familiar. like not at all. were people in nazi germany worried about showing little kids porn in school too? — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) March 19, 2024

Well yeah, they probably were, but that isn't normally the thing people consider to have been particularly bad about Nazi actions and beliefs...

So he promoted this in Florida? Was he arrested? Was his book burned?



Maybe it doesn’t sound all that familiar after all? https://t.co/LjKGVPzJ60 — Paul E Sigh (@PaulESigh) March 19, 2024

The answer is no, the guy's presentation apparently was given and he (and his audience) went along their merry way. How repressive!

“If you oppose taxpayer-funded porn in schools you’re a Nazi!”



— Democrats https://t.co/euo4DYZTTC — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) March 19, 2024

They could take it down a notch or two and the resistance would be fringe and manageable, but their hubris is off the charts so they keep pushing and pushing. They can't help themselves. https://t.co/dVVUN9OzSB — Ｐｈｉｌｉｐ Ｄｅｒｒｉｄａ (@PhilipDerrida) March 19, 2024

Homosexual activists openly say they want to propagandize young people and normalize deviant lifestyles in society.



Noticing what they're doing makes you a Nazi? https://t.co/YdZVKeHXDL — Jonathan Cast #AJAA /s (@jonathanccast) March 19, 2024

All sorts of repressive regimes did all sorts of things, it's easy to pick and choose whatever social message you want and point to some historical 'bad guy' who also did that to compare people you don't like to Hitler who was a vegetarian, a lot of people on the left are vegetarians: WHAT a coincidence! Stalin loved his daughter, and (if you have one) YOU love your daughter! We're just making observations here!

Arresting homosexuals for simply being gay is something we should not as a society strive to do, but to pretend that there's any coloration here at all is absurd on its face. No one is arresting gay people, the law doesn't even care if you're gay: The law simply asks that people teaching elementary school not discuss gay sex with small kids. Is that so difficult?!

Please, we beg of you people in the mainstream liberal press, stop resorting to Godwin's Law so much.

***

