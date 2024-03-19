Axios Goes All In on Godwin's Law, Claims Ron DeSantis is Persecuting Gay People Just Like the Nazis Did

'You just made it up' - Democrats Claim You Can't Make Up Made...
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on March 19, 2024
Meme

Liberals hate, hate, HATE The Parental Rights in Education Act (Florida HB 1557) that was passed by the Florida legislature and enacted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022. Ever since the law came into force the left has been screaming about it, doing things like rebranding it as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill in the public consciousness and generally being really angry about a bill that has as its primary goal to:

prohibit public schools from having 'classroom discussion' or giving 'classroom instruction' about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

Seriously, they're really mad about it, with liberal fellow travelers in the press going out of their way to frame legal losses for those challenging it as victories and bragging about barking 'don't say gay' at people they think might support Ron DeSantis they see on the street among other things... just really weird and hysterical stuff.

Now Axios has brought us a new entry into this hyperventilation about the evils of the Parental Rights in Education Act... and they're falling back on an old standby: The 'Don't Say Gay' bill is literally Hitler:

That's right! Not being able to discuss sex with grade schoolers is exactly like Nazi Germany. 

Now there's a kernel of truth here in that the Nazis did indeed send homosexuals to prison, with estimates of between 10-15,000 gay men being sent on to concentration camps which is clearly a tragedy. But to claim that because the Nazis made homosexuality illegal means that people wanting to keep their 6-year-old teacher from talking to their kid about gay sex (not to mention showing picture books dealing with gay sex to their kid) are also Nazi is insanity itself. 

A lot of Democratic Party messaging relies on its intended audience having a tenuous grasp on recent history so it's a given that they'd assume people wouldn't know much about events that took place 80-90 years ago.

Don't forget questioning the social stigma around cannibalism, which seems to be coming into vogue these days.

Well yeah, they probably were, but that isn't normally the thing people consider to have been particularly bad about Nazi actions and beliefs...

The answer is no, the guy's presentation apparently was given and he (and his audience) went along their merry way. How repressive!

All sorts of repressive regimes did all sorts of things, it's easy to pick and choose whatever social message you want and point to some historical 'bad guy' who also did that to compare people you don't like to Hitler who was a vegetarian, a lot of people on the left are vegetarians: WHAT a coincidence! Stalin loved his daughter, and (if you have one) YOU love your daughter! We're just making observations here!

Arresting homosexuals for simply being gay is something we should not as a society strive to do, but to pretend that there's any coloration here at all is absurd on its face. No one is arresting gay people, the law doesn't even care if you're gay: The law simply asks that people teaching elementary school not discuss gay sex with small kids. Is that so difficult?!

Please, we beg of you people in the mainstream liberal press, stop resorting to Godwin's Law so much. 

***

