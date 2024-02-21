Gabriel, Blow the Trumpets: New Scientist Offers 'More Subtle View' on ... Cannibalism

Critical Whiteness Studies Assert That Whiteness Creates Terror and Violence
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

The self-immolation of the scientific community is pretty remarkable to see. In recent years, we have seen once-respected scientific institutions destroy their credibility and any trust people once had in their expertise. From embracing COVID narratives that all turned out to be false, to adopting the bogus biological claims of the gender ideology cult, to even scolding us not to put ice in our cocktails because of the 'climate crisis,' they have turned the very words 'scientist' and 'expert' into a bad joke. 

But at least they weren't telling us all to feast on each other's flesh ... well, until now, that is. 

The tweet below links to an actual article, not Swiftian satire, published by New Scientist magazine (whose motto, ironically, is 'The best place to find out what's new in science -- and why it matters'). 

What's 'new' for New Scientist, apparently, is cannibalism. 

Jesus, take the wheel. 

Our reaction exactly. Except actually, this isn't even a 'new' idea from New Scientist. Cannibalism is something that is trotted out once in a while by the leftist media, we imagine as some kind of sick, twisted test balloon to see how people react. A couple of years ago -- this is not a joke -- The New York Times wrote that it might be the time to bring back cannibalism because of climate change.

But since the concept didn't fly in 2022, New Scientist decided to fly the cannibalism flag again. This time, they're saying that the only reason we reject cannibalism is ... wait for it ... because we're racists and colonizers.

You honestly can't make this nonsense up. 

The article goes on to say that archeological evidence suggests cannibalism was common among the predecessors of homo sapiens

Yes, it probably was. So was an average life span of less than 30 years. Should we bring that back too? 

Wait ... we probably shouldn't ask them that. They'll almost certainly say yes and then offer the movies Logan's Run and Soylent Green as evidence of why it would work in the 21st century. 

We're sure that New Scientist considers Hannibal Lecter an unappreciated hero of his time. 

'Oh, you don't want to eat people? OK. Try this cockroach burger instead. Isn't that better?'

Always remember that WE are the carbon that they want to reduce. 

Of course, other theories as to WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** New Scientist was thinking with this article abounded. 

Maybe eating people isn't enough for New Scientist. Maybe, before we indulge in that, some sort of ritual sacrifice must be performed. You know, to appease the elder gods. 

Don't laugh (OK, we laughed). But if they can trot out queer theory, race theory, and gender theory, 'eating people theory' can't be far behind. 

HA. OK, now THAT one we can laugh at and feel good about it. 

Seriously. But we shouldn't be surprised that this is what they focus on. They have been captured by the woke mind virus and one of woke's biggest pushes these days is 'degrowth.' What better way to achieve degrowth than encouraging people to eat each other? 

Given that the article claims we only object to cannibalism because of racist colonialism, this is probably the next logical step for them. 

An emergency? Yeah, you could say that. The left and their captured institutions have gone completely bars-in-the-window insane. 

The good news, of course, is that most rational people can see that they are insane. And the credibility of the expert class continues to crumble by their own hand. 

The bad news is that this is not the last time they will try to throw up the cannibalism test balloon. Give it another year or two and they will certainly try it again.

We hope that we're still here to mock the idea and call it both crazy and evil. 

Assuming none of you have eaten us before then, that is. 

*** 

