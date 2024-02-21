Gabriel, Blow the Trumpets: New Scientist Offers 'More Subtle View' on ... Cannibalism

The self-immolation of the scientific community is pretty remarkable to see. In recent years, we have seen once-respected scientific institutions destroy their credibility and any trust people once had in their expertise. From embracing COVID narratives that all turned out to be false, to adopting the bogus biological claims of the gender ideology cult, to even scolding us not to put ice in our cocktails because of the 'climate crisis,' they have turned the very words 'scientist' and 'expert' into a bad joke.

But at least they weren't telling us all to feast on each other's flesh ... well, until now, that is.

The tweet below links to an actual article, not Swiftian satire, published by New Scientist magazine (whose motto, ironically, is 'The best place to find out what's new in science -- and why it matters').

What's 'new' for New Scientist, apparently, is cannibalism.

Is it time for a more subtle view on the ultimate taboo: cannibalism? https://t.co/wRmiU8ZSrZ — New Scientist (@newscientist) February 19, 2024

Jesus, take the wheel.

Our reaction exactly. Except actually, this isn't even a 'new' idea from New Scientist. Cannibalism is something that is trotted out once in a while by the leftist media, we imagine as some kind of sick, twisted test balloon to see how people react. A couple of years ago -- this is not a joke -- The New York Times wrote that it might be the time to bring back cannibalism because of climate change.

But since the concept didn't fly in 2022, New Scientist decided to fly the cannibalism flag again. This time, they're saying that the only reason we reject cannibalism is ... wait for it ... because we're racists and colonizers.

You honestly can't make this nonsense up.

Cannibalism isn't ethically too bad, and the reason that we're against it is because... racism. pic.twitter.com/UEy0K3LWEv — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 20, 2024

The article goes on to say that archeological evidence suggests cannibalism was common among the predecessors of homo sapiens.

Yes, it probably was. So was an average life span of less than 30 years. Should we bring that back too?

Wait ... we probably shouldn't ask them that. They'll almost certainly say yes and then offer the movies Logan's Run and Soylent Green as evidence of why it would work in the 21st century.

Soylent Green was a documentary pic.twitter.com/XJaYssDRWU — RedPill Populist (@RedPilled66) February 20, 2024

We're sure that New Scientist considers Hannibal Lecter an unappreciated hero of his time.

I see you woke up today and chose Kuru.



Eating human meat is bad and stupid and there's a lot of diseases you can get from it, some of which we can't check for or get rid of through anti-biotics or cooking.



Also, this is deeply deeply evil you sick bastards. https://t.co/6dvlsdPgqs — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) February 21, 2024

This is how they convince us to eat bugs. https://t.co/vPASqCuTnz — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 20, 2024

'Oh, you don't want to eat people? OK. Try this cockroach burger instead. Isn't that better?'

Eat the bugs, eat the soy, eat the lab meat, or eat the neighbor? https://t.co/ggjbWWOmBE — Assault Clip, #2A Voter (@assaultclip) February 20, 2024

Always remember that WE are the carbon that they want to reduce.

Of course, other theories as to WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** New Scientist was thinking with this article abounded.

Well sure. When you are possessed by demons this makes total sense. https://t.co/vWjoYz7jtJ — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) February 20, 2024

They really do work for the Devil. https://t.co/dsnisfOOFx — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 20, 2024

Maybe eating people isn't enough for New Scientist. Maybe, before we indulge in that, some sort of ritual sacrifice must be performed. You know, to appease the elder gods.

Critical Soylent Theory has arrived. — GenX Politics (@GenXPolitico1) February 20, 2024

Don't laugh (OK, we laughed). But if they can trot out queer theory, race theory, and gender theory, 'eating people theory' can't be far behind.

When the food shortages hit don't eat the leftists.

They're infected with spike proteins. https://t.co/1H1VC2EhVE — Murican🇺🇸 (@Muricanguyyeah) February 20, 2024

HA. OK, now THAT one we can laugh at and feel good about it.

Apparently, there are no pressing issues for scientists to tackle, so in their idle time they begin contemplating eating each other. Did Gary Larson write this? pic.twitter.com/fpUeUukEXP — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) February 20, 2024

Seriously. But we shouldn't be surprised that this is what they focus on. They have been captured by the woke mind virus and one of woke's biggest pushes these days is 'degrowth.' What better way to achieve degrowth than encouraging people to eat each other?

This is about 2 conversations away from Its okay to eat people as long as they’re those evil whites. https://t.co/XTv9mQJyhE — GoFundYourself (@TimetoReset1) February 20, 2024

How soon before the leftest media claims White people are tasty and low in cholesterol? https://t.co/3rEq8qaO6n — brian haggard (@BhhagBrian) February 21, 2024

Given that the article claims we only object to cannibalism because of racist colonialism, this is probably the next logical step for them.

An emergency? Yeah, you could say that. The left and their captured institutions have gone completely bars-in-the-window insane.

The good news, of course, is that most rational people can see that they are insane. And the credibility of the expert class continues to crumble by their own hand.

The bad news is that this is not the last time they will try to throw up the cannibalism test balloon. Give it another year or two and they will certainly try it again.

We hope that we're still here to mock the idea and call it both crazy and evil.

Assuming none of you have eaten us before then, that is.

