Miami Herald Reports That Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Homophobic Law' Didn't Survive Court Challenge

The press in Florida is as biased against Gov. Ron DeSantis as the mainstream media is biased against Donald Trump. As we reported Tuesday in a VIP post, the state reached a settlement on a lawsuit against the Parental Rights in Education law and DeSantis declared it "a major win." The Miami Herald, though, reports that the "Don't Say Gay" law didn't survive a court challenge intact.

Say gay, Florida. DeSantis’ homophobic law doesn’t survive court challenge intact | Opinion https://t.co/GmmHwiDWaI — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 12, 2024

OK, that's a complete lie. The Parental Rights in Education law stands exactly as it did before the settlement — not a word of the legislation was changed.

Judd Legum also wanted in on dunking on DeSantis:

1. @RonDeSantis is waiving the white flag on "Don't Say Gay"



He just agreed to a settlement that would limit the application of the law to a narrow set of circumstances that seldom occur in K-12 public schools



LGBTQ rights groups are calling it "a landmark achievement in the… — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 13, 2024

Again, no, he didn't "waive" the white flag. He reached a settlement that got the plaintiffs off his back without changing a word of the law. As the Associated Press reported:

Under the terms of the settlement, the Florida Board of Education will send instructions to every school district saying the Florida law doesn’t prohibit discussing LGBTQ+ people, nor prevent anti-bullying rules on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or disallow Gay-Straight Alliance groups. The settlement also spells out that the law is neutral — meaning what applies to LGBTQ+ people also applies to heterosexual people — and that it doesn’t apply to library books not being used for instruction in the classroom.

In other words, the Board of Education just clarified for those who can't read that all of those things that were supposedly banned under "Don't Say Gay" were never really banned. The Parental Rights Act banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, initially in grades kindergarten through third grade (but since expanded). The law only prevented a kindergarten teacher, say, from leading a discussion on gender identity in the classroom. The law still prevents that.

Not a word of the law was altered — the Board of Education just agreed to send out instructions to those teachers and administrators who apparently never bothered to read the law.

Once again, wrong on every account. — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 12, 2024

Notice how the Miami Herald cannot specify what, exactly, the court changed or removed from the law ... because it was NOTHING. The parental rights in education law, which is not "homophobic," is indeed intact. Zero words of the law have been altered, added or deleted. https://t.co/Fo1Ny6N44f — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 12, 2024

"We defeated a bill that we made up!" — Wile E. Coyote (@Florida_Veteran) March 12, 2024

Waiving the white flag by *checks notes* the plaintiff dismissing their case and appeal and admitting that the Parental Rights in Education Act is constitutional.



Nothing in the law changed, but that doesn’t matter to those carrying water for the activists. https://t.co/N6NdAffrAJ pic.twitter.com/7SUJCLbxv4 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 13, 2024

Hi, Judd, thank you for this popular info. Can you please tell me which words in the statute have been removed, added, or changed? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 13, 2024

Everyone that knows how to read: “What changed?”



Judd: pic.twitter.com/NcI9Ju8NoT — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 13, 2024

Step 1: Lie about the law



Step 2: Judge says "no, the law does not say that. Nothing about the law needs to change"



Step 3: Claim victory



Step 4: Profit (literally as you scam your donor base to fund your next fictitious victory) pic.twitter.com/nqohqp39OO — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 13, 2024

The press now has to misrepresent this settlement in order to save face.

- DeSantis did not lose

- The law was not altered

- Nothing was struck down

- All the celebrated “new” rights were always in place



This is hilariously sad spinning in the media.https://t.co/U2J6qp61c9 — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) March 13, 2024

Do you mean that you could have said "gay" and not been arrested? That's not what we were led to believe when this bill was under consideration.

If they want to, fine; LGBTQ groups can claim a major victory against the Parental Rights in Education law which stands perfectly intact.

