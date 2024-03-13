President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Miami Herald Reports That Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Homophobic Law' Didn't Survive Court Challenge

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 13, 2024
Journalism meme

The press in Florida is as biased against Gov. Ron DeSantis as the mainstream media is biased against Donald Trump. As we reported Tuesday in a VIP post, the state reached a settlement on a lawsuit against the Parental Rights in Education law and DeSantis declared it "a major win." The Miami Herald, though, reports that the "Don't Say Gay" law didn't survive a court challenge intact.

OK, that's a complete lie. The Parental Rights in Education law stands exactly as it did before the settlement — not a word of the legislation was changed.

Judd Legum also wanted in on dunking on DeSantis:

Again, no, he didn't "waive" the white flag. He reached a settlement that got the plaintiffs off his back without changing a word of the law. As the Associated Press reported:

Under the terms of the settlement, the Florida Board of Education will send instructions to every school district saying the Florida law doesn’t prohibit discussing LGBTQ+ people, nor prevent anti-bullying rules on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or disallow Gay-Straight Alliance groups. The settlement also spells out that the law is neutral — meaning what applies to LGBTQ+ people also applies to heterosexual people — and that it doesn’t apply to library books not being used for instruction in the classroom.

In other words, the Board of Education just clarified for those who can't read that all of those things that were supposedly banned under "Don't Say Gay" were never really banned. The Parental Rights Act banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, initially in grades kindergarten through third grade (but since expanded). The law only prevented a kindergarten teacher, say, from leading a discussion on gender identity in the classroom. The law still prevents that.

Not a word of the law was altered — the Board of Education just agreed to send out instructions to those teachers and administrators who apparently never bothered to read the law.

Do you mean that you could have said "gay" and not been arrested? That's not what we were led to believe when this bill was under consideration.

If they want to, fine; LGBTQ groups can claim a major victory against the Parental Rights in Education law which stands perfectly intact.

***

