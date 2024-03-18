Color Us COMPLETELY Unsurprised: LAPD Task Force is Created to Deal with Gangs...
New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué
Best Economy Ever, Jack! More Americans Dip Into Retirement Savings to Make Ends...
Democrats Again Defending Dignity of MS-13 Gang Members
WATCH: Video of Nashville PD Physical Fitness Test Is MAJOR Cringe
Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out...
SHOCKING NEWS: New Study Reports that Woke People Are Likely to Be Depressed...
It's a Bloodbath (Hoax) Out There!
CNN Obviously Has No Problem With 'Bloodbath' When THEY Use the Word
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Concerned First Amendment Hamstrings Government
'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy...
Andy McCarthy Spots Supreme Irony in Lefties Getting Triggered by Trump's 'Bloodbath' Comm...
Snubbed RFK JR. Gets Excluded From Kennedy Family St. Patrick's Day Photo With...
WOW: Biden's Rules on Gas-Powered Vehicles Sure Sound Like That 'Bloodbath' Trump Predicte...

Media Matters Ari Drennen Plays Stupid, Claims You Need A DNA Test to Tell If You're a Man or a Woman

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on March 18, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

One of the favorite motte's that people on the left like to fall back into when they receive pushback for their claims about women being able to be men and men being able to be women involves pointing out that there are extremely rare genetic disorders that some people can be born with that muddy things up. Never mind that people born with genetic defects such as Turner's Syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, or XYY Syndrome tend to have a whole plethora of physical and learning disabilities that are attendant on the conditions, if you try to get scientific on these people by pointing out that in general men have XY chromosomes and women have XX chromosomes they'll pull out of their hat an 'ah HA!' by pointing out that you're 'marginalizing disabled people' or something... trusting that you don't know what you're talking about and won't be able to argue with them.

Advertisement

Case in point Ari Drennen, who's on the 'LGBTQ News' beat for Media Matters for America:

Drennen has popped up in our digital pages before for these kind of bad takes, like the time she said homeschooling should be illegal in most cases or when she got owned in a Twitter spat with Jaimee Michelle of 'Gays Against Groomers' so by now we should all be somewhat used to her bad takes online. Media Matters only hires the best, right?

How CAN we be sure? Maybe she has a point, please go get that test done and show your results, Ari!

Recommended

New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is Keith's Truth, and we support him in his quest to live his fullest expression of himself as a rainbow trout.

Oh no, it's only anti-science when the right does it. It's compassion or something when people on the left do it, they always say that's the case and they wouldn't lie right?

Look out! We're only a few weeks away from the evil Sky Wolf eating the ball of light in the sky! We better start hucking virgins into volcanos quick!

Still, are you sure sure?

Yes, everything should have this level of skepticism applied to it... just to be safe, you understand.

Advertisement

We simply can't know until it's tested! Maybe we've all been drinking and doing our dishes in pure liquid argon all this time without knowing it!

These people aren't stupid (we think), they must know how absurd these arguments are, but they keep trotting them out because their cognitive dissonance demands it. There is vanishingly little scientific reality to so many of these progressive causes célèbre other than a general 'feeling' that they claim that they have or that other people have. At this point they're so far down the road of pretending that the obviously absurd is a commonly understood truth that one wonders if it's possible for some of them to begin to unwind it all so they can come back down to earth. Seems like it might not be possible in a lot of cases, although thankfully some governments have begun to bow to reality and started cutting this stuff out. Hopefully the tide is beginning to turn, leaving people like Ari high and dry.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Color Us COMPLETELY Unsurprised: LAPD Task Force is Created to Deal with Gangs of 'Foreign Burglars'
Laura W.
WATCH: Video of Nashville PD Physical Fitness Test Is MAJOR Cringe
Amy Curtis
Democrats Again Defending Dignity of MS-13 Gang Members
Brett T.
Best Economy Ever, Jack! More Americans Dip Into Retirement Savings to Make Ends Meet
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Times Reports That 'Raunchy Christians' Are Turning Toward the Risqué Brett T.
Advertisement