Media Matters Ari Drennen Plays Stupid, Claims You Need A DNA Test to Tell If You're a Man or a Woman

One of the favorite motte's that people on the left like to fall back into when they receive pushback for their claims about women being able to be men and men being able to be women involves pointing out that there are extremely rare genetic disorders that some people can be born with that muddy things up. Never mind that people born with genetic defects such as Turner's Syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, or XYY Syndrome tend to have a whole plethora of physical and learning disabilities that are attendant on the conditions, if you try to get scientific on these people by pointing out that in general men have XY chromosomes and women have XX chromosomes they'll pull out of their hat an 'ah HA!' by pointing out that you're 'marginalizing disabled people' or something... trusting that you don't know what you're talking about and won't be able to argue with them.

Advertisement

Case in point Ari Drennen, who's on the 'LGBTQ News' beat for Media Matters for America:

I do not know with certainty what chromosomes I have because I've never been tested and that's true for nearly everyone reading this post. https://t.co/d9LnS7kzI4 — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 18, 2024

Drennen has popped up in our digital pages before for these kind of bad takes, like the time she said homeschooling should be illegal in most cases or when she got owned in a Twitter spat with Jaimee Michelle of 'Gays Against Groomers' so by now we should all be somewhat used to her bad takes online. Media Matters only hires the best, right?

How can we be sure you aren't a bonobo or a gorilla if we haven't seen your DNA? — 🍷 El Marqués de Vichón 🍷 (@Isaac_de_Tormes) March 18, 2024

How CAN we be sure? Maybe she has a point, please go get that test done and show your results, Ari!

You have zero reason to believe anything other than that you have XY chromosomes.



The fact that you have never done a DNA test changes nothing about that. — Douglas Bulloch (@douglasbulloch) March 18, 2024

If you haven't been diagnosed with a DSD as a result of consequential health issues and weren't born with ambiguous genitalia I'd say your chromosones were XY - I'd figure I'm no more than 99.999999% likely to be correct. — Doubleplusungood (@dobleplusungood) March 18, 2024

I hear you! I keep telling everyone I’m a rainbow trout. It’s in my genes and I can feel it.



I working first on growing scales and I’m having some success, although the doctor says it’s dermatitis. Next I work on fins and gills. — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) March 18, 2024

This is Keith's Truth, and we support him in his quest to live his fullest expression of himself as a rainbow trout.

This is denialism and anti-science to an extreme. — Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) March 18, 2024

Oh no, it's only anti-science when the right does it. It's compassion or something when people on the left do it, they always say that's the case and they wouldn't lie right?

Exactly.



Every day I wonder what that really bright ball in the sky is that gives us heat and light.



People tell me it is ‘the sun’, but as I have personally never been to look at it close up I keep an open mind about that. — The new guy (@Bitofhonesty) March 18, 2024

Look out! We're only a few weeks away from the evil Sky Wolf eating the ball of light in the sky! We better start hucking virgins into volcanos quick!

I do, with certainty, somehow. Can’t quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/l5iU1G8N5b — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 18, 2024

I've never been tested, but I know I'm a woman. I've birthed five babies, so I'm fairly certain about it. https://t.co/PmPluxBvbl — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 18, 2024

Still, are you sure sure?

I'm sure you apply this level of skepticism to everything. https://t.co/vXfvgGhhkk — Alexandros Marinos 🏴‍☠️ (@alexandrosM) March 18, 2024

Yes, everything should have this level of skepticism applied to it... just to be safe, you understand.

Unless you’ve been tested for Homo sapien DNA, you’re a fish. https://t.co/GZ9K45OCAR — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) March 18, 2024

Advertisement

Hmmmm...

How do we know this numpty isn't a possum or a gecko or a white-spotted puffer fish if we don't know with certainty what chromosomes numpty has? https://t.co/WzfEaEjs0h — 🍷 El Marqués de Vichón 🍷 (@Isaac_de_Tormes) March 18, 2024

I do not know with certainty that what comes out of my taps is water because I've never tested it, and that's true for nearly everyone reading this post. Could be liquid argon. 🤔 https://t.co/K5GQmD1nBv — Randy Alto 𒊬𒊒𒄀 (@TalonDray) March 18, 2024

We simply can't know until it's tested! Maybe we've all been drinking and doing our dishes in pure liquid argon all this time without knowing it!

These people aren't stupid (we think), they must know how absurd these arguments are, but they keep trotting them out because their cognitive dissonance demands it. There is vanishingly little scientific reality to so many of these progressive causes célèbre other than a general 'feeling' that they claim that they have or that other people have. At this point they're so far down the road of pretending that the obviously absurd is a commonly understood truth that one wonders if it's possible for some of them to begin to unwind it all so they can come back down to earth. Seems like it might not be possible in a lot of cases, although thankfully some governments have begun to bow to reality and started cutting this stuff out. Hopefully the tide is beginning to turn, leaving people like Ari high and dry.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!