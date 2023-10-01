Ari Drennen from Media Matters gets SCHOOLED after saying homeschooling should be illegal

Media Matters for America (MMFA) writer, Ari Drennen, unleashed a particularly horrible homeschooling hot take.

According to Drennen, who ironically spends a lot of time advocating for various Alphabet Crew freedoms, the government should outlaw the freedom for parents to homeschool their children.

Hot take but unless you have a very good reason, homeschooling should be illegal. Too many parents use it to abuse their children, keeping them ignorant and easy to control. https://t.co/5mYe1MbF5Z — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) September 29, 2023

The outrage came after Laura Loomer featured a young girl saying that Biden sniffs children.

This editor is certainly no fan of Laura Loomer's antics or introducing children to politics at too young an age, but … Joe Biden does sniff children and it is gross.

Drennen's real problem with homeschooling however is that parents use homeschooling to teach their children their values and not the ones Ari Drennen wants to push on them.

"About 10 percent of students will experience educator sexual misconduct by the time they graduate high school." pic.twitter.com/MR2Bzl79mK — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 1, 2023

People were quick to jump in and give Drennen a much-needed education.

Sure, your kids might face abuse at their government school, but at least they'll be force-fed gender identity and sexual orientation propaganda while struggling with math.

This accidentally got hidden https://t.co/X5F7o46xpV — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 29, 2023

Don't you hate when tweets that completely devastate your position accidentally get hidden?

Homeschooled kids outperform public school kids regularly.



Also people with good points don't have to hide replies. — Fredgiblet 🇺🇸 (@fredgiblet) October 1, 2023

BOOM!

They're so committed to everyone being able to freely express themselves though.

Children are not your property. They are not attending property. Short of demonstrated abuse, you have no say, whatsoever, in how they are raised. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) October 1, 2023

Notice how the people on the Left are screaming about 'saving democracy' in one breath and how to use government to force conformance in the next?

Yeah, we do too.

I see: because some parents abuse their children or they fail to learn, all parents should be forced to take their children to a government facility, which doesn't protect kids from abuse but where some are also abused or fail to learn. — Area Man (@lheal) October 1, 2023

Makes perfect sense … to a progressive liberal.

Since you're opposed to govt schools and home schooling, all that's left are private schools. — Wes (@ganobleberries) October 1, 2023

LOL. We're pretty sure what Drennen would have to say about that.

This is unironically fascist, this is a completely psychotic and indefensible position. — Chewbacca's Lover (@ChewiesLover) September 30, 2023

They don't have a big problem with fascism. They just want to give it a pretty name and be sure they're the ones calling the shots.

This is an uninformed and bigoted claim. It may be true in some rare instances. Children are far more likely to suffer abuse at the hands of teachers and other students. — J.P. Chandler ~ Writer of Stuff (@Chandlej) September 30, 2023

Bigotry against homeschooling parents and their children is regularly accepted, especially in leftist circles. They're portrayed as 'backward', 'weird', lacking social skills, and more … by people who can't tell you what a woman is.

Ok groomer — James Lindsay, honorary Canuck (@ConceptualJames) October 1, 2023

Ha! We know the Left really hates this one, but this is truly what Drennen is advocating for. Read it again:

Too many parents use it to abuse their children, keeping them ignorant and easy to control.

Drennen wasn't talking about physical abuse at all. The 'abuse' is not teaching children leftist dogma ('keeping them ignorant') and making it harder to indoctrinate them when they become adults ('easy to control').

These leftists want to groom your children, from a very young age, to accept their LGBQT-approved training so they can be the ones to control them.

You send your kids to school to learn. They're either going to learn from you, a private school you trust, or Ari Drennen. Your only other option is to drive people like this out of public schools and force them to focus on the core curriculum.

Who decides what's "a very good reason" to homeschool? — Manish • Freelance Custom Portfolio Strategies (@360FinAdvisor) October 1, 2023

I think we all know the answer. Dictator Drennan and the thought police will make such determinations.

You literally just described our school system 🤦🏼 — Abrogate🏴‍☠️Authoritarians (@AbrogateDeez) October 1, 2023

They can't even see it.

It's never been a battle over WHETHER the children are 'indoctrinated'. It's always been a fight over WHO gets to do it.

Parents. That's the answer.

Right? If they homeschool their kids, they might protect them from “transitioning” to a Frankenstein monster by 15. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 1, 2023

Yep, we wouldn't want little Johnny to grow up 'weird' after all.

Woke activists want to outlaw homeschooling in order to give woke teachers access to your kids.



The woke think they are entitled to teach *their* values to *your* children, and they want to tear down anything that prevents them from doing that. https://t.co/jqpLi3DNet pic.twitter.com/PhAYQZX0OV — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 1, 2023

The fight for America's children is the battle of our time. Don't let them win.

I am begging on my knees for Democrats to run on “ban parents from deciding what school their child attends” https://t.co/wxHxN8nA7f — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 1, 2023

Even Democrats wouldn't be that dumb. (Pulls fire alarm.)

