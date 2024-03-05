Liberal Heads Explode as Fetterman Continues to Mock Pro-Hamas Democrats

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has over the last few months gone from the butt of a whole lot of jokes on the right to someone that gets a lot of praise from the right. Ever since the Israeli war against Hamas was kicked off by the Palestinian Terrorist organization attacking Israel last October Fetterman has made no secret of where his sympathies lie, and he also hasn't shown any compunction for letting his erstwhile 'allies' on the radical fringes of the Democratic Party know what he thinks of their active support for Hamas and against America's ally, Israel.

This has proven especially true of Democrats and Democratic Party... fellow travelers who have decided to 'send a message' to the Biden administration through voting for 'uncommitted' in the Democratic Primaries, a tactic that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) loudly endorsed only to get slapped down by Fetterman:

You'll likely be aware that the DSA isn't some random group; it counts as members and 'former' members people such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib for instance. They're barely-disguised crypto-communist pinkos who like to pretend that they actually like America. As one might expect the liberal riff-raff continue to not be happy with John Fetterman's derision of this organization... and the only thing we're thinking is good. Let them fight!

Posting about voters that Democrats will need to defeat Trump in November with the same disdain you had for Dr. Oz is not beneficial for Biden. It’s a shame that must be said. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 4, 2024

Dude you are such a damn disappointment — Dierre Thedefiant (@DThedefiant) March 4, 2024

It's so beautiful! They're so angry at him for standing up for America's allies against people who are avowed and sworn enemies of America! It's hilarious!

Man you had so much potential before that stroke — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) March 5, 2024

Waaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!

Sen John Fetterman, @JohnFetterman, I am not alone in thinking that there should be a vote of no confidence in your case. What you have been and are doing falls under the category of "Conduct unbecoming of a U.S. Senator."



Anyway... — Liam Dorris (@DLiamDorris) March 4, 2024

Oh, NOW they're getting worked up about 'conduct unbecoming of a US Senator'. This is what happens when you have a memory worse than that of a goldfish.

In November, it’s time to take the trash out and that includes you sir. If you’re not this round, we’ll remember you next round. — Rami Tamimi🇺🇸🇵🇸 (@RamiTamimi3) March 5, 2024

Was it AIPAC or the Clinton Foundation who bought you off for a pill shaver for your sweats? — Eland Mustymelon 📣 Plutocracy For All Planets (@quixotequest) March 5, 2024

Of course Fetterman's new fans on the right are singing an entirely different tune.

Great job Senator! — HaroldoftheRocks (@stalinsghost2) March 4, 2024

Yooo why is this version of Fetterman? 🔥 — JJ 🇺🇸✡️ (@jayinneveh) March 4, 2024

John Fetterman has been a savage lately



🤣🤣🤣 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 4, 2024

You do love to see it.

It's important to always remember that Fetterman was and continues to be a member of the Democratic Party. Lots of people like to have weird pie-in-the-sky ideas that he's going to suddenly complete a 'conversion' and enter into the warm embrace of the Republican Party, but that's highly unlikely to happen. What John Fetterman is, from the looks of it, is someone who has firm principles that he's willing to stand behind and fight for even if it means bucking his own party. It's a rare quality in politicians on both sides of the aisle, and is something that absolutely should be applauded when it's demonstrated... even if the person demonstrating it doesn't agree with us on a lot of stuff.

So good job, Senator Fetterman. You've proved a lot of us wrong. Keep it up!

***

