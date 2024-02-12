Dem Shill Victor Shi Is HOPPING MAD That the New York Times Suggested Biden Might Be Too Old

We regret to inform you that Victor Shi is at it again. Shi, a Biden toady whose main claim to fame is having been the 'youngest Biden delegate in 2020', has a habit of claiming to have had conversations with various random people he encounters who he finds really really love Joe Biden now after the great job the doddering old man has done for the country. Sometimes he 'talks' to 'people' he 'meets' on airplanes about how great Biden is, sometimes it's Shi's own father who comes around on the greatness of Biden, and now apparently it's his uber driver that is a 'real American' who's a big Biden fan.

Was just talking to my Uber driver about Joe Biden vs Donald Trump’s age & he said it perfectly: “I’d much rather have an old guy who occasionally forgets & trips than an old guy who would destroy our country.” Real Americans see this clearly. Why can’t the media? — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 10, 2024

Sure, Victor. This conversation very much happened, everyone believes you.

In today’s episode of Things That Didn’t Happen, Vicky appeals to the authority of <checks notes> an Uber driver. Let’s see how that turns out. — Joe (B) for BASF (@Josef_Lemonovic) February 11, 2024

TIL- communism makes you have imaginary conversations with your Uber driver. — souparmon (@souparmonTN) February 10, 2024

My two year old read this tweet and said “what a ludicrous fabricated story, it’s obviously intended to sell a partisan talking point that is completely blown out of proportion” — Compounding Cash (@CashCompounding) February 11, 2024

We should listen to the children, they are wise beyond their years.

Shi's on an extended rampage about how the media just isn't treating Biden fairly, which is another of the schtick's he likes to do on Twitter sometimes. His 'conversation' with a very real 'Uber driver' was followed very quickly by his outrage at finding that the New York Times, unlike his Uber driver, apparently thinks Biden's age-related mental decline is a story. Can you imagine? They should have checked with Victor's Uber driver before ever letting these stories go to press!

Hey, New York Times: I’m so close to canceling my subscription after I just noticed the top three stories on your main page are about Biden’s age & the top essays on your editorial page are also about Biden’s age. No balance. All negative about Biden. This is NOT journalism. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 10, 2024

If you go to the NYT app, these are the three lead stories you see: yes, one of them mentions Trump, but even that one takes aim at Biden. No mention of Trump’s 30+ gaffes and lies yesterday. You’d think Biden’s age is threatening our democracy based on this. Horrible. pic.twitter.com/kXIjLBhR4E — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 10, 2024

Biden's age is a threat to our Democracy?! Of course not, everything's peachy everywhere you look. Biden's doing a great job, right? We really hope that Victor gets paid for doing this, because that would somehow be less sad than the alternative that he's being this much of a sad little shill for free.

Biden's dementia is the biggest story on the planet right now. Why wouldn't they be covering it? — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) February 11, 2024

But it was fine when they did it to Trump? All negative, no balance? You're just crying now that the pendulum has swung back to you. — ChristisKing (@ChristisKing733) February 10, 2024

If you're demanding that they print positive stories about Biden 100% of the time instead of 90% of the time, it sounds like you've confused journalism with propaganda. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 10, 2024

Journalism is when you print that Republicans = Bad and Democrats = Good. What's not to understand?

Yes, the well known right-wing propaganda...*checks notes*...new York times

Beyond parody — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) February 11, 2024

Them not talking about it until now isn’t journalism. — Conservative News Feed (@C_N_F__on__X) February 10, 2024

Don't cry Victor. Now you see what independents and Republicans get all of the time. — Randy Willits 🇺🇲 (@RandyWillits) February 10, 2024

It really is funny when Democrats have to face even a fraction of the 'journalistic' opprobrium that Republicans have to face every minute of the day and absolutely collapse in paroxysms of rage because it of. They really do live in a little bubble.

Libs hate it when the news actually report news. 😂 https://t.co/Apatw1p0Wa — Michael (@CrownAddiction) February 11, 2024

I find it funny when people claim they're going to cancel their NYT sub. It's never because they believe the publication is printing false info. It's always because a story doesn't stroke their confirmation bias. https://t.co/50yKq0qDDp — sean brett (@BaconKnight) February 11, 2024

Everybody hates having their biases questioned, but Democrats are so unused to having it happen to them that they really don't know what to do when it does.

Victor's a shill but he's useful as a barometer of what messages the Democrats are trying to get out into the world. He likely gets the same talking points from the Biden campaign as everybody else, but being a kid (and not a very bright kid at that) he's particularly ham-fisted in trying to get the message out there so it's pretty easy to read between the lines and understand what he's been asking to sell. In this case he's doing what we all could have assumed the White House would want their people to do, talk up how much the working man 'connects' with Joe despite his having 'slowed down a bit' and how wrong it is for the media to be making an issue over the fact that Biden is blatantly non compos mentis for most of his waking hours. You hope that one day Victor grows up and looks back on this period in his life with shame, but it probably won't happen.

