Want a Job That Would Really Suck? Well, Cori Bush Is URGENTLY Seeking a New Communications Assistant

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Are you looking for a job in the fast paced world of Washington, DC politics? Do you have a background in communications with a focus on social media and press relations? Most importantly, are you okay with working for a Congresswoman who's under criminal investigation by the Justice Department for misuse of federal funds? Well then boy oh boy do we have a job opportunity for you!

It's not hard to figure out why Rep. Bush has such an urgent need for someone to work Comms for her, since her recent efforts to try to do it herself haven't turned out well, apparently because 'she had a tooth ache', but the real question is why anybody would possibly want to go work for her at all under her current...circumstances.

The right candidate has got to be out there, right?

Of course given that the charges she's under investigation for largely involve paying her (reportedly unqualified) husband a huge salary to run her security you'd think she could find someone in her family to do the job, right? That's how she thinks it's done, or so it seems.

Since when did qualification for the job enter into the job requirements? It's probably racist to even ask about an applicants job qualifications!

Without much doubt, yeah. 

Cori Bush seems to be entering into a whole world of legal hurt, but then again taking this is job that might be worth the gamble... Democrats have a way of being under seemingly constant investigation for various forms of public corruption for literally years and still managing to come out of it unscathed almost every time. Just ask New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

***

