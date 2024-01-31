Want a Job That Would Really Suck? Well, Cori Bush Is URGENTLY Seeking a New Communications Assistant

Are you looking for a job in the fast paced world of Washington, DC politics? Do you have a background in communications with a focus on social media and press relations? Most importantly, are you okay with working for a Congresswoman who's under criminal investigation by the Justice Department for misuse of federal funds? Well then boy oh boy do we have a job opportunity for you!

Job Opportunity!



Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) is urgently hiring a Communications Assistant based in D.C. to support the Communications Team with daily communications, including drafting social media, press releases and monitoring press inquiries. https://t.co/yIpYhWFYC1 — Daybook (@DaybookJobs) January 31, 2024

It's not hard to figure out why Rep. Bush has such an urgent need for someone to work Comms for her, since her recent efforts to try to do it herself haven't turned out well, apparently because 'she had a tooth ache', but the real question is why anybody would possibly want to go work for her at all under her current...circumstances.

That’s a great way to be wrapped up in a conspiracy. If you want your life torn to shreds by the DOJ, take this job. — loxx (@algxtrading) January 31, 2024

Lmao, great time to come on board — More Like Robinbooooood (@AaronAjlen) January 31, 2024

A fun job for someone who enjoys trading pain for money. https://t.co/qsFQD79GDJ — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 31, 2024

The right candidate has got to be out there, right?

Of course given that the charges she's under investigation for largely involve paying her (reportedly unqualified) husband a huge salary to run her security you'd think she could find someone in her family to do the job, right? That's how she thinks it's done, or so it seems.

Her husband can do it for only $500k per year. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) January 31, 2024

She doesn’t have a family member whom she could severely overpay available to fill it? — Psuedononymous’s 2024 Revenge (@Joe71c10) January 31, 2024

Does she have a family member who studies communications or PR? — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) January 31, 2024

Since when did qualification for the job enter into the job requirements? It's probably racist to even ask about an applicants job qualifications!

Applicants be warned. Get ready for the worst comms job of 2024. https://t.co/tJFPmjAGgX — Sarah Selip (@SarahSelip) January 31, 2024

Great crisis comms opportunity https://t.co/W74lYXsQQV — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) January 31, 2024

My experience with ‘urgent hiring’ has turned out like this will. — Erik Radle (@Radle) January 31, 2024

Without much doubt, yeah.

Cori Bush seems to be entering into a whole world of legal hurt, but then again taking this is job that might be worth the gamble... Democrats have a way of being under seemingly constant investigation for various forms of public corruption for literally years and still managing to come out of it unscathed almost every time. Just ask New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

