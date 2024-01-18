Axios Tries to Blame Trump for the Economic Woes of 2020... But People Remember What REALLY Happened

Black Muslim Activist Charged With Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign Over Attack Hoax
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on January 18, 2024
Twitter

Following along hot on the heels of being scolded by various members of the mainstream media like Philip Bump (and former members of the mainstream media like Brian Stelter) about the importance of 'not doing your own research' and 'avoiding misinformation' comes the writers down at Axios. Through their choice of how to write a headline and how to report the news the Axios headline writers offer a timely reminder of the utmost importance of doing your own research so that you understand context... and that anyone in the 'mainstream' media is just as likely to lie to you as anyone else you're going to come across, if not perhaps moreso.

Advertisement

Let's see if you can spot the problem with this what Axios says here:

Somebody sure is showing a 'selective memory' here, but is it the rest of America?

March of 2020? It was pretty uneventful wasn't it...? Not a lot going on in that period of time as we recall...

Don't keep us in suspense, what was it that happened in March of 2020 that might have caused some economic problems that would have been out of then President Donald Trump's hands?! What was it?!

Oh, that's right.

Yes, it's hard to call what's going on here 'journalism', that much is certain.

No matter your feelings about Donald Trump as a person or as a President, the way that the media attempts to obfuscate the facts about what exactly happened to the economy in 2020 to make it appear that it was due to some bumbling by Trump and not a global pandemic that caused worldwide economic problems is horrifying. Every time they do this they reenforce the idea that they (meaning the media and the powerful political and business interests they're often buttressed by) are indeed out to get the former President... a lesson that nobody in the mainstream media seems willing to learn in their haste to find a way to 'rid themselves of this turbulent man' to paraphrase Henry II.

Advertisement

But other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?

How anyone writes these things with a straight face is honestly beyond us, and writes  as members of roughly the same journalistic class that is, again, spending its time saying that people need to stop doing their own research and listen to their betters in the media and academia who surely 'know better' and would never lead them astray. Fortunately for us no matter how much these self-proclaimed informational 'shepherds' try to corral their unruly flock with these types of open lies and half-truths, the sheep have learned to see what's beyond the walls of the pen and aren't inclined to go back.

Them's the breaks for the once proud media establishment in the Internet Age.

***

