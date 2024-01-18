Axios Tries to Blame Trump for the Economic Woes of 2020... But People Remember What REALLY Happened

Following along hot on the heels of being scolded by various members of the mainstream media like Philip Bump (and former members of the mainstream media like Brian Stelter) about the importance of 'not doing your own research' and 'avoiding misinformation' comes the writers down at Axios. Through their choice of how to write a headline and how to report the news the Axios headline writers offer a timely reminder of the utmost importance of doing your own research so that you understand context... and that anyone in the 'mainstream' media is just as likely to lie to you as anyone else you're going to come across, if not perhaps moreso.

Let's see if you can spot the problem with this what Axios says here:

Trump supporters cite his economic record as a reason to vote for him, but that's a bit puzzling. Because his economic record is only good if you leave off what happened from March 2020 to the end of his administration. https://t.co/dXnDTfiRmr — Axios (@axios) January 18, 2024

Somebody sure is showing a 'selective memory' here, but is it the rest of America?

Why what happened in March 2020 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 18, 2024

March of 2020? It was pretty uneventful wasn't it...? Not a lot going on in that period of time as we recall...

I feel like something big happened around then. I can't put my finger on it. I think it rhymed with povid? — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) January 18, 2024

Yeah, that's totally bizarre! I wonder why people would not hold that against him... well, I guess we'll just never know. Mystery for the ages! — colovion (@Colovion) January 18, 2024

Weird. I wonder what sort of global issue occurred around March 2020. — Ford F150 (@Ford_F150_23) January 18, 2024

Don't keep us in suspense, what was it that happened in March of 2020 that might have caused some economic problems that would have been out of then President Donald Trump's hands?! What was it?!

Oh, that's right.

You mean....COVID-19? WTF is wrong with you people? — JGinWV (@JGinWV) January 18, 2024

Fed Chair Powell predicted our bounce back from the economic shutdown would be swift ("2 to 3 months") because the Trump economy was so strong going into shutdown.



Biden was handed a vaccine and a robust economy. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 18, 2024

Your framing of a global pandemic is puzzling. But hey, advocacy work takes people down puzzling roads, I guess. It’s fairly obvious what you’re doing and it’s making things worse, please stop. — Ben. (@burnt_tweet) January 18, 2024

Yes, it's hard to call what's going on here 'journalism', that much is certain.

Axios makes the case that a second Trump term would bring one of the strongest economies we’ve ever seen as long as we don’t see another ONCE-IN-A-CENTURY pandemic. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) January 18, 2024

Yeah I bet a lot of things puzzle you. How does the go-go juice make the car move? What's that big bright circle in the sky? Why do the yummy paint chips make your tum-tum hurty? — Hank (@henhaohank) January 18, 2024

I didn't vote for him but this is incredibly disingenuous — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) January 18, 2024

No matter your feelings about Donald Trump as a person or as a President, the way that the media attempts to obfuscate the facts about what exactly happened to the economy in 2020 to make it appear that it was due to some bumbling by Trump and not a global pandemic that caused worldwide economic problems is horrifying. Every time they do this they reenforce the idea that they (meaning the media and the powerful political and business interests they're often buttressed by) are indeed out to get the former President... a lesson that nobody in the mainstream media seems willing to learn in their haste to find a way to 'rid themselves of this turbulent man' to paraphrase Henry II.

No matter how much you despise the media, no matter how loathsome and pustule on the ass of humanity you think they are, it isn't enough. https://t.co/BoBaUR81f0 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 18, 2024

Gee, I wonder what happened in early 2020.



Corporate media are trash, and you don’t hate them nearly enough. https://t.co/NTEbYG468G — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 18, 2024

Hey guys the trump economy was only good if you leave the historic pandemic caused by china part out https://t.co/Oaesjhs29r — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 18, 2024

But other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?

How anyone writes these things with a straight face is honestly beyond us, and writes as members of roughly the same journalistic class that is, again, spending its time saying that people need to stop doing their own research and listen to their betters in the media and academia who surely 'know better' and would never lead them astray. Fortunately for us no matter how much these self-proclaimed informational 'shepherds' try to corral their unruly flock with these types of open lies and half-truths, the sheep have learned to see what's beyond the walls of the pen and aren't inclined to go back.

Them's the breaks for the once proud media establishment in the Internet Age.

***

