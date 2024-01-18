Brian Stelter Shares Warning About Disinformation and Self-Awareness Takes Another Holiday

Media Gobble Up White House Lie About Dead Illegal Immigrants
Doug P.  |  2:43 PM on January 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier we told you about a report from NBC News warning about the effect of disinformation on the 2024 election ("disinformation" being defined as something that's likely true but hurts the Democrats' chances).

Advertisement

For some reason that story seemed even more hilarious when delivered by former CNN host Brian Stelter, who has no need for self-awareness whatsoever: 

Is there any profession with less self-awareness than "journalism"?

They either pretend not to see it or have actually propagandized and gaslit themselves into thinking the make-believe world they've created is real life.

Bingo!

Advertisement

Stelter had a CNN show called "Reliable Sources" and regularly hosted the former CBS Evening News anchor who had been fired for spreading a lie days before the 2000 election. Warnings about "misinformation" from this particular unreliable source are laughable.

"The experts" have spoken!

Advertisement

Not surprisingly the lies Biden spreads constantly aren't even mentioned in the story, because that's "disinformation" worth allowing.

Definitely that second option.

*** 

