Brian Stelter Shares Warning About Disinformation and Self-Awareness Takes Another Holiday

Earlier we told you about a report from NBC News warning about the effect of disinformation on the 2024 election ("disinformation" being defined as something that's likely true but hurts the Democrats' chances).

For some reason that story seemed even more hilarious when delivered by former CNN host Brian Stelter, who has no need for self-awareness whatsoever:

NBC's @BrandyZadrozny: "Disinformation poses an unprecedented threat to democracy in the United States in 2024, according to researchers, technologists and political scientists." https://t.co/dS6AEXkNNU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 18, 2024

Is there any profession with less self-awareness than "journalism"?

You guys are going to have to get some self-awareness on this or no one will ever take you seriously again. https://t.co/8KDdmmlfBc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 18, 2024

They either pretend not to see it or have actually propagandized and gaslit themselves into thinking the make-believe world they've created is real life.

Considering how you and scores of other journalists denied the Hunter Biden laptop, and promoted the make letter of 51 intel officials calling it a Russian psy-op, the term "unprecedented" hardly applies here. https://t.co/N5REAymqkw — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) January 18, 2024

Bingo!

Remember when you insisted Hunter Biden's laptop was a Russian op? We do. https://t.co/vMBXTr83e6 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 18, 2024

If only we had a clear example of this disinformation actually being deployed https://t.co/SpMSLvF03f — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) January 18, 2024

Stelter had a CNN show called "Reliable Sources" and regularly hosted the former CBS Evening News anchor who had been fired for spreading a lie days before the 2000 election. Warnings about "misinformation" from this particular unreliable source are laughable.

Among the worst and most prolific sources of disinformation since 2016 are NBC News and CNN, according to researchers, technologists and political scientists. https://t.co/9lOqv4S7KS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 18, 2024

"The experts" have spoken!

Interesting to see this posted by one of the leading voices spewing disinformation — Studibakre (@Studibakre) January 18, 2024

Nobody is falling for this scam, Weebles.



Normals aren't as stupid as NBC viewers. Also, Ms. Z is completely out of her mind. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 18, 2024

Notably absent from this piece:



-media censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020

-team Biden regularly using digitally altered photos of him to appear younger

-the Press Secretary spewing disinformation from the lectern, even after left-leaning outlets debunk WH claims https://t.co/aF9Pgphs2M — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 18, 2024

Not surprisingly the lies Biden spreads constantly aren't even mentioned in the story, because that's "disinformation" worth allowing.

"Arson poses an unprecedented threat to America in 2024" says woman holding a can of gasoline and matches. https://t.co/WNbI12lCqx — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 18, 2024

You mean like dozens of intel officials declaring Hunter Bidens laptop as “Russian disinformation” before the 2020 election?



Or do you only mean the information that you don’t like but it hurts democrats? https://t.co/LoJoccxnqo — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) January 18, 2024

Definitely that second option.

