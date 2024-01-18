What the Hell Is THIS?! Footage of United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby 'Performing'...
THWAP! NBC News' Stomps on a #Journalism Rake While Warning About 'Disinformation'

Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on January 18, 2024
Meme

NBC News is citing "experts" again, this time in their piece about the "unprecedented threat to democracy" from "disinformation" this year.

Wishing the media would ever display even the slightest amount of self-awareness is too much to hope for

Advertisement

As usual, the media's definition of "disinformation" is "truth that's harmful to the Left's desired narrative."

NBC News' disinformation call is coming from inside the house!

NBC News and other outlets are preparing to go back to the "Russia collusion" well this year, aren't they?

Election interference is just fine as long as Dems do it with the assistance of the media.

Advertisement

The story focuses largely on disinformation "from Trump and his allies," but Joe Biden, who lies almost every time he opens his mouth, got a pass.

Yeeeaaahh, stuff like that.

*** 

