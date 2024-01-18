THWAP! NBC News' Stomps on a #Journalism Rake While Warning About 'Disinformation'

NBC News is citing "experts" again, this time in their piece about the "unprecedented threat to democracy" from "disinformation" this year.

Wishing the media would ever display even the slightest amount of self-awareness is too much to hope for

Advertisement

Disinformation poses an unprecedented threat to democracy in the U.S. in 2024, according to researchers, technologists and political scientists. https://t.co/oWF8f2ypXD — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 18, 2024

As usual, the media's definition of "disinformation" is "truth that's harmful to the Left's desired narrative."

The biggest spreader of disinformation warning people about the dangers of disinformation. 🙃 https://t.co/RIxlrgL1OC — Kendestine (@daggeroflight11) January 18, 2024

NBC News' disinformation call is coming from inside the house!

The people receiving mountains of cash for “disinformation” initiatives want you to know that disinformation poses an unprecedented threat. https://t.co/28Jy9ly6eB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 18, 2024

NBC News and other outlets are preparing to go back to the "Russia collusion" well this year, aren't they?

Election interference is just fine as long as Dems do it with the assistance of the media.

Y’all said it was misinformation to say the vaccine didn’t stop the spread of COVID. Look in a mirror. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 18, 2024

The story focuses largely on disinformation "from Trump and his allies," but Joe Biden, who lies almost every time he opens his mouth, got a pass.

Would the “disinformation” be something like a President getting golden showers by Russian Prostitutes?



Or a Police Officer being killed with a Fire Extinguisher on January 6th?



Or “migrants” drowning because of the Texas State Government? https://t.co/nWxmIyvK41 — Adrian Slade ⚡️❌ (@adriansladeshow) January 18, 2024

Yeeeaaahh, stuff like that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!