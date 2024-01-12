Houthi Supporter Wants the West to Know They Should Be Scared... but We're NOT Shaking in Our Boots

There have been all sorts of thoughts being splurged out on Twitter (and elsewhere in the real world as well!) regarding the ongoing operation by members of a Western coalition against Houthi fighters in Yemen in retaliation for their continued attacks on shipping attempting to make its way through international waters nearby to Yemen. We could go on and on about the many absurd posts that have been being written by the types of people who seem to have never met a Muslim terrorist they didn't love... and in the coming days let's face it we probably will go on and on about it because these people are nuts. But for now we'll focus on one post in particular, a post from a man with a dire warning for Western governments about the reality of these Yemeni Houthis they're fighting. It's long but worth the read:

I advise Americans and British people to familiarize themselves with some points about the Yemeni fighters ( Houthis) before rushing into anything.



- They don't follow your movies and TV shows at all.

- They are not bothered by your media or social media distractions.

-… pic.twitter.com/25ajAjuX0S — محمد عبدالملك - mohammed (@Almutawakkil560) January 11, 2024

I advise Americans and British people to familiarize themselves with some points about the Yemeni fighters ( Houthis) before rushing into anything. - They don't follow your movies and TV shows at all. - They are not bothered by your media or social media distractions. - Psychological warfare is utterly useless against them. - They are natural-born fighters, really, no kidding. - Their life goal since childhood has been to fight America. - The last will and testament passed down from their ancestors is to liberate Palestine. - At the very least, they have 4 to 5 wars of military experience in various terrains. - They have all written and recorded their life wills in both audio and video formats. - The martyrdom of one of them is a tremendous source of pride for their children, family, village, province, and country. - Their poets passionately glorify war more than any love, flirtation, or romance poetry. - They all obey their leader, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, with absolute obedience. - Their only fear is the punishment and wrath of Allah if they fail to support the people of Palestine and backtrack on their support. - They love death as much as you love life, if not more. In any confrontation they engage in... I won't explain these words... you will come to know, understand, and feel them more when facing them.

Oh no, we're shaking in our boots we're so scared! The funny thing about this list is that if anyone else wrote this kind of long soliloquy discussing how the Yemeni's don't have electricity so they can't watch Western TV, don't care about anything but bloodshed and fighting, and are more or less mindless drones in service of their leader they'd be branded as a horrible racist... but apparently this kind of talk is okay now?

Well, the US and UK can help them achieve their dreams and family pride🤣 pic.twitter.com/nMEItxueSY — Jennifer (@Balabusta79) January 12, 2024

I advise Houthis to familiarize themselves with the specifications and capabilities of the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) and the 1,000-pound BLU-110/MK 83 JDAM bomb.



They are going to be receiving hundreds over the coming weeks. — Dave (@NCState85) January 12, 2024

So you’re saying complete annihilation of their entire society is the only path forward? Are you sure that’s what you want. — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) January 12, 2024

It seems this is indeed what they're going with, yes. It's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see if it pays off for them.

maybe instead of all these they could have started to build a proper society. — Peter Kremmer (@kremmerpeter) January 12, 2024

If what you say is true: What a hideous group of people and if you think they are great, you are too. — pablo linguist (@longood_patrick) January 12, 2024

If they love death so much why you crying here.



USA and UK fulfilling thier wish. Cheers ! — Only Facts (@smartsangram) January 12, 2024

Can this be considered a purely humanitarian mission if we're giving them what they so desperately crave? Maybe!

US Navy was born for this. You turn to it out of necessity. pic.twitter.com/sZsIRvF5ya — Matt K (@My3Losers) January 12, 2024

Yeah, we're sure everybody's shaking here.

They are robots. They cannot be killed. They cannot be stopped. They do not need food or water. https://t.co/IPtsMGF8ge — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 12, 2024

Seriously, imagine the outcry if Donald Trump repeated what this guy said verbatim. The folks over at CAIR would go nuts!

I advise the Yemeni fighters and their supporters to familiarize themselves with some points about Americans before rushing into anything.



- We will dip our bullets in pig's blood to deny you entrance into Jannah or Heaven or wherever you want to go https://t.co/fXJa7WeC1x — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) January 12, 2024

I give them 3 weeks. Maybe 4 because Uncle Joe has a few high-level naps to get to. https://t.co/K2W6w1gUSw — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) January 12, 2024

They've been attacking civilian vessels for seven weeks. Have they even killed anyone on those ships yet?



USS Carney goes brrrrrr https://t.co/jCIAM5NCqF — Andrew AT (@ThinkerAspiring) January 12, 2024

Yeah, while the Houthis may be passionate about fighting signs point to them not actually being very good at it, as it turns out.

This sort of action should of course never be taken lightly by any government, and at the end of the day it's important to remember that no matter how repugnant you may find the people that are being killed they are still indeed people. But nobody's intimidated by this line; This kind of tough talk was very effective back in the 3rd century BC when it was being put on the Victory Stele of Naram-Sin by the Akkadian Empire but the rest of us have moved on from that way of looking at the world now so it doesn't really move the needle.

Plus, you know, we have much better armaments than the Akkadians did here in the west now... which is something that can't always be said for the Houthis.

***

