'UK and US Go to Hell': Protesters in NYC Mad About Yemen Airstrikes

Yesterday, the US and UK -- with backing from Canada, Australia, Bahrain, and the Netherlands -- launched airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for strikes against US forces in the region.

Immediately, the Squad took to Twitter to complain about the constitutionality of these actions (shocker -- they care about the Constitution now) and got the Community Note treatment.

But they weren't the only ones who aren't happy. As predictable as the sun rising in the east, anti-Israel, pro-Palestine groups took to the streets in New York City to condemn the attacks.

BREAKING:



Anti-Israel protesters react to the airstrikes against Yemen by gathering at Times Square in New York City, chanting:



“UK and US go to hell” pic.twitter.com/C0QBROjF3j — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 12, 2024

We should forgo the 'anti-Israel' and 'pro-Palestine' labels and just call them what they are: pro-terrorist groups. There isn't any act of terrorism they won't defend if the target is the West or Jews.

Why don’t they go to Gaza or Yemen? — NotYourJewishMom🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 12, 2024

We all know the answer to that question.

If they're not American, deport them. If they are American, put them on a watch list, only because we can't legally deport them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 12, 2024

As they call parents and Catholics and military veterans 'domestic terrorists', this seems like a reasonable reaction to people openly supporting terrorism against the United States.

I will gladly pay one way airfare for one of them to be sent there. Anyone else want to sponsor another one of these scumbags to be sent away? — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) January 12, 2024

We could get a fund going.

Times Square used to be the place where people would gather to celebrate winning a war.



Today it's a place where protesters gather to curse America. pic.twitter.com/ezuL9zwQ1C — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 12, 2024

How things have changed. Sadly.

“UK and US go to hell”??? while being in Time Square???? — Ababu A. (@Ethiosalem) January 12, 2024

While in Times Square and enjoying the freedoms and liberties those nations both afford them. Things they would not have anywhere in the Middle East (except Israel).

They're welcome to leave any time they like. Unlike Hamas, we won't shoot at people who are trying to leave. — Samuel Clemens's Gallery (@SamClemensGal) January 12, 2024

But we're somehow the bad guys.

They hate the West and support terrorists. Understand what this is. https://t.co/JoEjihgEZB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 12, 2024

That's all this is.

And they will defend everything and anything that hurts the West. Including terrorism.

And you, friend, may go, whenever you’d like. https://t.co/ECZYsJvHXn — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 12, 2024

We suggest going far, far away.

Well, if there are Houthis, can the blowfish be far behind? https://t.co/HDVzll2NvJ — Robert X George (@RobGeorge) January 12, 2024

Those of us over the age of 40 got this reference.

And this is some much needed levity.

They just hate America. https://t.co/emVyfLwjw9 — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) January 12, 2024

And Israel, and Jews, but yes. That's all this boils down to: hatred of the US.

This isn’t Gaza, but NYC



When this is over they will be on the subway with you, in movie theaters next to you— maybe working at the airport. https://t.co/9DAsqzbfdQ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 12, 2024

Yes. And the beliefs they have will not go away when the protests stop.

Identify them all and deport them https://t.co/0ARLaQxYta — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 12, 2024

Not a bad plan.

377,000 people have died because of the Houthi rebellion, which has been going on for 18 years.



Not one peep from this human filth until retaliation for attacks on our shipping. https://t.co/NRWRKKROwg — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) January 12, 2024

Because they don't care about the 377,000 who died. They just hate America, so anyone who harms America is worthy of their defense.

Their true ideology is anti-Westernism. They will use whatever symbol is momentarily relevant to make that clear. https://t.co/BRmhpRj9T4 — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) January 12, 2024

Our point exactly.

“It’s just about the Palestinian people” https://t.co/1F3WcrlWbg — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 12, 2024

'It's just about Zionism.' They're the same argument, and we both know what is really meant.

Let’s just call these people what they are … they are pro terrorism. Every single one of these people needs to be on a terrorist watchlist. https://t.co/Evn7XZzXgi — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 12, 2024

Just as we said earlier.

Someone who hated only Israel would stick to cursing Israel. If they’re cursing the US and UK, they’re anti-Western. https://t.co/9GhLQHMJOt — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) January 12, 2024

Vehemently, rabidly anti-Western.

The difference between the United States and so many countries is that people here can exercise their right to tell this country to go to hell and they will go home free tonight and can come back and do it again tomorrow.



That’s what is special about the United States. https://t.co/z6IxBVO4BS — Rob Witwer (@robwitwer) January 12, 2024

Yes, it is. And it's something they would do away with the second they took any amount of power. Keep that in mind, too.

