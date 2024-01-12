Where Were You When Dean Screamed? Marking The (Almost) 20 Year Anniversary of...
'UK and US Go to Hell': Protesters in NYC Mad About Yemen Airstrikes

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 12, 2024

Yesterday, the US and UK -- with backing from Canada, Australia, Bahrain, and the Netherlands -- launched airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for strikes against US forces in the region.

Immediately, the Squad took to Twitter to complain about the constitutionality of these actions (shocker -- they care about the Constitution now) and got the Community Note treatment.

But they weren't the only ones who aren't happy. As predictable as the sun rising in the east, anti-Israel, pro-Palestine groups took to the streets in New York City to condemn the attacks.

We should forgo the 'anti-Israel' and 'pro-Palestine' labels and just call them what they are: pro-terrorist groups. There isn't any act of terrorism they won't defend if the target is the West or Jews.

We all know the answer to that question.

As they call parents and Catholics and military veterans 'domestic terrorists', this seems like a reasonable reaction to people openly supporting terrorism against the United States.

We could get a fund going.

How things have changed. Sadly.

While in Times Square and enjoying the freedoms and liberties those nations both afford them. Things they would not have anywhere in the Middle East (except Israel).

But we're somehow the bad guys.

That's all this is.

And they will defend everything and anything that hurts the West. Including terrorism.

We suggest going far, far away.

Those of us over the age of 40 got this reference.

And this is some much needed levity.

And Israel, and Jews, but yes. That's all this boils down to: hatred of the US.

Yes. And the beliefs they have will not go away when the protests stop.

Not a bad plan.

Because they don't care about the 377,000 who died. They just hate America, so anyone who harms America is worthy of their defense.

Our point exactly.

'It's just about Zionism.' They're the same argument, and we both know what is really meant.

Just as we said earlier.

Vehemently, rabidly anti-Western.

Yes, it is. And it's something they would do away with the second they took any amount of power. Keep that in mind, too.

***

