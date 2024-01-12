Biden Had a VERY Different Opinion About Going Around Congress for Airstrikes Back in 2020

WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be...
Doug P.  |  10:32 AM on January 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you this morning, U.S. and British airstrikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen (the same ones the Biden White House removed from the list of officially designated terrorist groups in 2021) have ironically triggered some of the same Democrats who have in the past encouraged the president to go around Congress. The "Hamas Caucus" and other Democrats aren't happy with Biden for not seeking congressional approval for the airstrikes in Yemen. 

Dem Rep. Ro Khanna is among them:

Do you know who agrees with that? Joe Biden!

Well, not now, but that was the case in early January of 2020 when Trump was still in office and Biden a couple of weeks away from being sworn in: 

Maybe the Biden White House's response to this would be "Dude, that was like three years ago!"

It seems the "rules" have changed now that the adults are back in charge, or something.

There are a LOT of reasons to impeach Biden at this point.

That is from a parody account but the post is not satirical.

Whoever's really writing those posts (and running the country) doesn't mind making Biden look like a huge hypocrite.

*** 

