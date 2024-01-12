Biden Had a VERY Different Opinion About Going Around Congress for Airstrikes Back in 2020

As we told you this morning, U.S. and British airstrikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen (the same ones the Biden White House removed from the list of officially designated terrorist groups in 2021) have ironically triggered some of the same Democrats who have in the past encouraged the president to go around Congress. The "Hamas Caucus" and other Democrats aren't happy with Biden for not seeking congressional approval for the airstrikes in Yemen.

Advertisement

Dem Rep. Ro Khanna is among them:

The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another middle east conflict. That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 11, 2024

Do you know who agrees with that? Joe Biden!

Well, not now, but that was the case in early January of 2020 when Trump was still in office and Biden a couple of weeks away from being sworn in:

and 4 years later... https://t.co/eOs81RZUdy — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) January 12, 2024

This aged well. https://t.co/bddaOYHJ6v — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) January 12, 2024

Maybe the Biden White House's response to this would be "Dude, that was like three years ago!"

Let's be clear: Donald Trump does not have the authority to take us into war with Iran without Congressional approval. A president should never take this nation to war without the informed consent of the American people. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2020

It seems the "rules" have changed now that the adults are back in charge, or something.

When a politician says “let’s be clear“, you always know that what they are saying, needs to be scrutinized, and to be taken with a grain of salt. https://t.co/HPG9wGcRXn — DPL.3 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dpl_3) January 12, 2024

Here Joe lays out the grounds for his own impeachment.



Today’s actions should be evidence enough for the House GOP to begin proceedings.



What more do you need @SpeakerJohnson? — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) January 12, 2024

There are a LOT of reasons to impeach Biden at this point.

Looks like this post didn’t age very well since Biden is now taking us into a 4th war without congressional approval — mundanewizzard (@megasigler) January 12, 2024

This applies to every president EXCEPT for me 🫶🤗 — Joe Biden (Parody) (@JoeBidenSniff) January 12, 2024

That is from a parody account but the post is not satirical.

Uh oh



(In his defense, we know he didn’t write this) https://t.co/HA8YvpYgIp — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 12, 2024

Whoever's really writing those posts (and running the country) doesn't mind making Biden look like a huge hypocrite.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!