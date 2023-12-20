US House Committee Sends Harvard A Letter Demanding Documents in Plagiarism 'Investigation'

The saga of Harvard President Claudine Gay and the accusations of plagiarism that have swirled around her ever since her testimony before Congress on whether calls for a Jewish Genocide would constitute a violation of school policy brought her to national attention. Those accusations had been hand-waved away by Harvard with claims that they'd performed their own investigation and found the all of it to be unsubstantiated... although exactly how much of an 'investigation' went on there is an open question. Even the Harvard Crimson, an independent student newspaper run by Harvard students, questioned the finding of Harvard's investigation... and now congress has demanded answers to questions of its own.

BREAKING: Congress has demanded that Harvard provide all documentation related to Claudine Gay's plagiarism and any potential cover-up. Rep. Foxx reminds Harvard that if it does not uphold standards of academic integrity, it will put its federal funding at risk. pic.twitter.com/JYg9H3DFPw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 20, 2023

It's a fairly detailed ask for information, but it would be worth your time to look it over. Much is often made of Harvard's $50.9 billion endowment, but with federal funding on the line on top of the one billion dollars that Bill Ackman claims they've lost out on due to donors pulling donations, the Harvard board must be looking at that endowment and wondering exactly how long they can make that last if they need to depend on it to stay open.

Why is Harvard receiving federal funding at all? With an endowment like they have, they certainly don't need aid. — Laurie (@laurieinri) December 20, 2023

when is Harvard going to lose its accreditation? — Ben Yoga King (@benyogaking) December 20, 2023

Why should Harvard, which is private school with billions in endowments, receive 1 damn cent of federal $? — EinTN (@realeric_h) December 20, 2023

A reasonable question, especially when schools like Michigan's Hillsdale College seem to operate just fine without accepting federal largesse.

The Harvard Corporation has humiliated itself successfully by abandoning basic academic boundaries for the sake of far-left political correctness. https://t.co/yavcfS5Yua — Anson (@anson_bai) December 20, 2023

#meritocracy at work here and contrary to cancel culture this isn't struggle sessions based on subjectively selected micro transgressions but rather objective facts of academic fraud! https://t.co/nCRdbjyosS — TheBigSib (@TheBigSib1) December 20, 2023

That about sums it up.

We'll see how Harvard plays this. They're certainly a wealthy school but they also run an expensive operation, and at some point no matter how much they'd like to keep President Gay onboard to stick it in the eye of the right and supporters of Israel you have so assume that she'll become too much of a liability.

Of they can start dipping into savings, for however long that lasts.

