US House Committee Sends Harvard A Letter Demanding Documents in Plagiarism 'Investigation'

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The saga of Harvard President Claudine Gay and the accusations of plagiarism that have swirled around her ever since her testimony before Congress on whether calls for a Jewish Genocide would constitute a violation of school policy brought her to national attention. Those accusations had been hand-waved away by Harvard with claims that they'd performed their own investigation and found the all of it to be unsubstantiated... although exactly how much of an 'investigation' went on there is an open question. Even the Harvard Crimson, an independent student newspaper run by Harvard students, questioned the finding of Harvard's investigation... and now congress has demanded answers to questions of its own.

It's a fairly detailed ask for information, but it would be worth your time to look it over. Much is often made of Harvard's $50.9 billion endowment, but with federal funding on the line on top of the one billion dollars that Bill Ackman claims they've lost out on due to donors pulling donations, the Harvard board must be looking at that endowment and wondering exactly how long they can make that last if they need to depend on it to stay open.

Hot Take: No One Knows Why President Biden Is Unpopular
Brett T.
A reasonable question, especially when schools like Michigan's Hillsdale College seem to operate just fine without accepting federal largesse. 

That about sums it up.

We'll see how Harvard plays this. They're certainly a wealthy school but they also run an expensive operation, and at some point no matter how much they'd like to keep President Gay onboard to stick it in the eye of the right and supporters of Israel you have so assume that she'll become too much of a liability.

Of they can start dipping into savings, for however long that lasts.

***

Tags: CONGRESS GAY HARVARD

