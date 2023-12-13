Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Plagiarism

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 13, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It looks as though Claudine Gay will be keeping her job as president of Harvard University, despite not only her shameful appearance before Congress refusing to denounce student calls for genocide but also being revealed as a serial plagiarist. The Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium reports that journalists were looking into claims of plagiarism by Gay, and in response, the university hired a law firm specializing in defamation to intimidate them.

In the meantime, more scholars are coming forward to say that Gay plagiarized their work.


The New York Post reports:

The Post contacted the university on October 24, asking for comment on more than two dozen instances in which Gay’s words appeared to closely parallel words, phrases or sentences in published works by other academics.

The 27 instances were in two academic papers published in two peer-reviewed journals between 2011 and 2017, and an article in an academic magazine in 1993.

The Post was sent the material anonymously and had conducted our own analysis before asking Harvard to comment on whether Gay had plagiarized or failed to properly cite other academics’ work.

We have continued to investigate since.

When The Post brought the allegations to Harvard, Jonathan Swain, its senior executive director of media relations and communications, asked for more time to review Gay’s work.

A day later Swain, who was part of the Biden-Harris transition team and a one-time Hillary Clinton aide, said he would “get back in touch over the next couple of days.”

But he did not.

And two days later, on Oct. 27, The Post was sent a 15-page letter by Thomas Clare, a high-powered Virginia-based attorney with the firm Clare-Locke who identified himself as defamation counsel for Harvard University and Gay.

The lack of moral clarity on antisemitism was what finally brought this to light. So even if the university thought that "free speech" as an excuse during the congressional hearing, now the plagiarism scandal is out in the open and getting wider every day.

Harvard must think it's less expensive to its bottom line and reputation than it is to fire her.

