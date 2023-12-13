Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Plagiarism

It looks as though Claudine Gay will be keeping her job as president of Harvard University, despite not only her shameful appearance before Congress refusing to denounce student calls for genocide but also being revealed as a serial plagiarist. The Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium reports that journalists were looking into claims of plagiarism by Gay, and in response, the university hired a law firm specializing in defamation to intimidate them.

In the meantime, more scholars are coming forward to say that Gay plagiarized their work.

WOW: Harvard claimed it initiated a probe of Gay’s work when it learned about the examples of plagiarism.



Instead, it used Clare Locke, the top defamation law firm in the US, to threaten the journalists who brought those examples to the school’s attention.https://t.co/STclyZtG1Z — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) December 13, 2023

Needless to say, the Harvard Corporation statement today left that part out! — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) December 13, 2023

This of course suggests that /Harvard itself/ considered the allegations credible and damning—otherwise go to such lengths to suppress them?



It also calls into question Harvard’s claim that its internal review turned up no violations of school policy. https://t.co/gXh9L2ylMK — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) December 13, 2023





The New York Post reveals that Harvard hired an expensive law firm to threaten the publication back in October when it was investigating instances of academic plagiarism by the university president. https://t.co/cXzKbxgokN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2023

The New York Post reports:

The Post contacted the university on October 24, asking for comment on more than two dozen instances in which Gay’s words appeared to closely parallel words, phrases or sentences in published works by other academics. The 27 instances were in two academic papers published in two peer-reviewed journals between 2011 and 2017, and an article in an academic magazine in 1993. The Post was sent the material anonymously and had conducted our own analysis before asking Harvard to comment on whether Gay had plagiarized or failed to properly cite other academics’ work. We have continued to investigate since. When The Post brought the allegations to Harvard, Jonathan Swain, its senior executive director of media relations and communications, asked for more time to review Gay’s work. A day later Swain, who was part of the Biden-Harris transition team and a one-time Hillary Clinton aide, said he would “get back in touch over the next couple of days.” But he did not. And two days later, on Oct. 27, The Post was sent a 15-page letter by Thomas Clare, a high-powered Virginia-based attorney with the firm Clare-Locke who identified himself as defamation counsel for Harvard University and Gay.

Sounds legit. How do the Harvard powers even look themselves in the mirror? Corrupt to the very core. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) December 13, 2023

It's impossible to cancel a gay, black woman, but she will, within a year or two, decide that she wants to seek opportunities beyond Harvard. She has tainted herself. This relationship with Harvard is not longterm. Woe to the lesser school where she eventually lands. — P.Ridley (@MissusRidley) December 13, 2023

She may have to come out as trans in order to bump up her DEI victimization points. — Pangur Bawn (@PBawn57105) December 13, 2023





An amazing lack of integrity and honesty on display from these people. — TLuke (@LucariniTh61350) December 13, 2023

If Claudine Gay possessed an ounce of integrity, she would resign. — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) December 13, 2023

An expensive individual to keep on board. Not worth it. — Susan Smith (@swirllysunspot) December 13, 2023

Ivy League schools have turned into hedge funds with a few classrooms attached. — Freddy Biffles (@Biff_Boolean) December 13, 2023

We are seeing people in positions of authority that have no idea what they are doing and should have never got close to the positions they are in. This is dangerous. These people have earned nothing their entire life and any credentials have been given to them. — Tom (@Tom46434906Tom) December 13, 2023

Plagiarism: does Harvard stand for anything? As a former college professor, doing your own work is basic to the academic process and values. What happened to this storied instituion? They won't do the right thing, but will dig and protect their tribe. Disgusting — Brad Studebaker (@RoguePundit1) December 13, 2023

It makes sense that an academic institution that allows its leaders to plagiarize would also lie about it. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) December 13, 2023

This story just keeps getting better and better!



All the sins of DEI in one place. — Jeff Durso (@JeffDurso) December 13, 2023

Harvard will pay a dear price. They have put the reputation of the institution in jeopardy. — EGH3 (@EGHolmes132030) December 13, 2023

The lack of moral clarity on antisemitism was what finally brought this to light. So even if the university thought that "free speech" as an excuse during the congressional hearing, now the plagiarism scandal is out in the open and getting wider every day.

Harvard must think it's less expensive to its bottom line and reputation than it is to fire her.

***

