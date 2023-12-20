Most of the Colorado Supreme Court Judges Who Voted to Boot Trump From Ballot Have Something in Common...

Sometimes a news story happens that dovetails just so well with other news stories that have been happening recently. For the past few weeks there's been a lot of talk about the problems with Ivy League schools, particularly as it comes to the world view that they seem to be imparting to their students because of extremely biased faculty and, more notably, administration at the schools. How does this synchronize with another big news story going on right now you may ask? Well behold with wonder as we see the educational breakdown of the Justices who voted in the majority that Donald Trump should be kicked off of the primary ballot in Colorado!!

Advertisement

What predicts Colorado Supreme Court justices' vote on Trump disqualification? Not party—all are Democratic appointees—but law school. All Ivy League grads voted to disqualify. All Denver Law grads voted not to disqualify. pic.twitter.com/AokZMOf2bm — Jason Willick (@jawillick) December 20, 2023

All of the Justices were appointed by Democrats (an unsurprising fact given that Colorado has been led by Governors who were members of the Democratic Party since Bill Owens left office in 2007) but not all of the Justices have the same educational background... and it shows. Now whether you think that this indicates that these Ivy Leaguers are better educated on the working of the law than their counterparts with law degrees from the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law or if you think that these jurists are simply more inclined by their education at these 'elite' institutions to make their ruling based on politics rather than the law is up to you. Certainly for us the fact that some heavy hitting legal minds are calling out the ruling as being... legally problematic to say the least... tends to imply that 'the law' may not have been at the forefront of these judges minds.

The Ivys aren’t sending their best. — alex keaton (@apkeaton48) December 20, 2023

The troubling thought is what if they are though?

Had they been Republican appointed ivy league graduates I’m pretty sure they would have also not made this unethical decision. It’s the combination of both that’s toxic. — AleaiactaEst2023 (@Aleaiactaest23) December 20, 2023

Well, it looks like our ivy league friends have an agenda. What else will they try to destroy before they're done? More importantly, how do we stop them? Federal funding? — jim banigan (@banigan40) December 20, 2023

Makes one wonder: do east coast schools actually teach students to be activists? To legislate from the bench rather than interpret the law? Are there schools that teach only the latter? — kermode (@kermode) December 20, 2023

It's a good question, and more and more it's getting harder and harder to argue that they're not.

Some of the responders seem to have poor reading comprehension skills sadly, as lots of people are trying to claim this argument is invalidated because one of the four, William W. Hood III, went to the University of Virginia for Law School...

UVA kida of throws off your rule — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) December 20, 2023

Advertisement

Virginia always wanted to be Ivy🤣 — JDA (@j4addison) December 20, 2023

Which is a sad condemnation of their own education, since James Willick said that all of the Ivy League graduates voted with the majority, not that the majority was all Ivy League graduates. Maybe these people went to Dartmouth?

The problem with elite universities goes so much deeper than denying Jewish and white students safetyism. The Ivies represent the elite's belief that they should have absolute rule over the masses, who they have just endless contempt for. And that's how Trump was banned in CO: https://t.co/k1pOrtBFfq — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) December 20, 2023

Absolutely fascinating. Denver Law is probably captured, but certainly not to the degree of the ivies. https://t.co/u9l2JKuKNs — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) December 20, 2023

This tells me that Ivy League grads believe in a higher calling, while non-Ivy League grads just interpret the law. https://t.co/cgwsq54QE2 — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) December 20, 2023

imagine that, a law school that teaches people to follow the law. Can such a magical place exist?

This isn't necessarily dispositive of anything, but it's an interesting tidbit to take into consideration on this case. Considered together with the sort of activism we already know to be going on at our 'elite' educational institutions it's hard not to see some patterns emerging, don't you think?

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!