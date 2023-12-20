Rep. Ted Lieu Claims CO Court Held a Trial & Convicted Trump So...
Oh, Look Who It Is: Marine One Seems to Have Had a Stowaway...
Fat Privilege? Southwest’s ‘Customers of Size’ Policy Is Going Viral
Joy Behar's Take on CO Court Removing Trump From the Ballot Is Heavy...
Julio Rosas' Border Aftermath Pic Should Be in Republican Ads (the Biden Years...
Let's Take a Look at How Gavin Newsom's 10-Year Plan to End SF...
Sen. J.D. Vance Absolutely Destroys AP Journo's Effort to Make Biden's Border Disaster...
Serial Liar Adam Schiff's Getting Truth Nuked After Celebrating Trump Being Removed From...
Jonathan Turley Shreds Colorado Court's 'Strikingly Anti-Democratic' Ruling
Often Incorrect Economist Paul Krugman Says to Not Trust Incorrect Economists
WaPo's Philip Bump Says Journalism 'Needs to Learn How to Defend Itself'
Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile Campaigned for Pennsylvania's Governor
Fundamentally, You're Wrong: New Republic Editor Doesn't Know What Socialism Is
Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White...

Most of the Colorado Supreme Court Judges Who Voted to Boot Trump From Ballot Have Something in Common...

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Sometimes a news story happens that dovetails just so well with other news stories that have been happening recently. For the past few weeks there's been a lot of talk about the problems with Ivy League schools, particularly as it comes to the world view that they seem to be imparting to their students because of extremely biased faculty and, more notably, administration at the schools. How does this synchronize with another big news story going on right now you may ask? Well behold with wonder as we see the educational breakdown of the Justices who voted in the majority that Donald Trump should be kicked off of the primary ballot in Colorado!

Advertisement

All of the Justices were appointed by Democrats (an unsurprising fact given that Colorado has been led by Governors who were members of the Democratic Party since Bill Owens left office in 2007) but not all of the Justices have the same educational background... and it shows. Now whether you think that this indicates that these Ivy Leaguers are better educated on the working of the law than their counterparts with law degrees from the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law or if you think that these jurists are simply more inclined by their education at these 'elite' institutions to make their ruling based on politics rather than the law is up to you. Certainly for us the fact that some heavy hitting legal minds are calling out the ruling as being... legally problematic to say the least... tends to imply that 'the law' may not have been at the forefront of these judges minds. 

Recommended

Oh, Look Who It Is: Marine One Seems to Have Had a Stowaway This Week
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The troubling thought is what if they are though?

It's a good question, and more and more it's getting harder and harder to argue that they're not.

Some of the responders seem to have poor reading comprehension skills sadly, as lots of people are trying to claim this argument is invalidated because one of the four, William W. Hood III, went to the University of Virginia for Law School...

Advertisement

Which is a sad condemnation of their own education, since James Willick said that all of the Ivy League graduates voted with the majority, not that the majority was all Ivy League graduates. Maybe these people went to Dartmouth?

imagine that, a law school that teaches people to follow the law. Can such a magical place exist?

This isn't necessarily dispositive of anything, but it's an interesting tidbit to take into consideration on this case. Considered together with the sort of activism we already know to be going on at our 'elite' educational institutions it's hard not to see some patterns emerging, don't you think?

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COLORADO SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Look Who It Is: Marine One Seems to Have Had a Stowaway This Week
Grateful Calvin
Joy Behar's Take on CO Court Removing Trump From the Ballot Is Heavy on 'Quiet Part Out Loud'
Doug P.
Rep. Ted Lieu Claims CO Court Held a Trial & Convicted Trump So SCOTUS Shouldn't Overturn
Doug P.
Julio Rosas' Border Aftermath Pic Should Be in Republican Ads (the Biden Years in a Nutshell)
Doug P.
Sen. J.D. Vance Absolutely Destroys AP Journo's Effort to Make Biden's Border Disaster About Trump
Doug P.
Serial Liar Adam Schiff's Getting Truth Nuked After Celebrating Trump Being Removed From CO Ballot
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Look Who It Is: Marine One Seems to Have Had a Stowaway This Week Grateful Calvin
Advertisement