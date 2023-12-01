Blast From The Past! Old Tweet From Gavin Newsom's Wife Surfaces That Sure Does Sound Insurrectiony

Twitter is an ephemeral place, most of what gets talked about when you're on Twitter or talking about Twitter are recent tweets, things that people have said in the past day or two, maybe the past week tops. Every once in a while though someone will go digging and find a tweet from back in the long-long-ago and bring it drag it kicking and screaming back into the current conversation... which is what happened today when fresh life was breathed into a Tweet put out by Gavin Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom way back in 2016. Take a look and you can probably guess why.

Advertisement

Are we about to become the Divided States of Russia or are there enough in the Electoral College with a conscience to change the outcome? — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) December 17, 2016

Say, what do you call it when people in positions of power openly advocate to change the outcome of an election through questionably legal and certainly non-traditional means? Is this the Democracy that Democrats are always talking about themselves trying to preserve?

Today people are flooding into this 3 year old tweet looking for answers.

It’s ok when Democrats do it. Because they’re the good guys. — tim maguire (@timmaguire42) December 1, 2023

"a conscience to change the outcome?"



...like the 2020 elections? — 𝙲𝚘𝚛𝚗𝚘𝚔𝚞𝚗 🌽 (@cornokun) December 1, 2023

Yikes, @GavinNewsom.



Is this your wife being an election denier, insurrectionist, and destroyer of democracy!? https://t.co/t4IyhrVU39 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) December 1, 2023

Sure looks like it, doesn't it?

It's hard to say why this first started circulating today, but with a bit of snooping it looks to us like the person who first noticed the tweet was Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins, who popped into the replies this morning to point something out to Mrs. Newsom:

But it's nice to be reminded that, at one time, trying to find a way to undo the results of an election they didn't like or believe to have been geniune was all the rage on the American left.

Gavin Newsom's wife is an Election Denier! 👇 https://t.co/l6N98CO9lk — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) December 1, 2023

The wife of Gavin Newsom’s response to Donald Trump becoming President in 2016: https://t.co/dUZ116mVxQ pic.twitter.com/laJPBnZgDV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2023

Yeah... that sure doesn't look good.

Presumably this was dug up as people search for stuff to mock Gavin Newsom for as he keeps trying to pretend that he did great at last nights debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. But my word, if there are many more things like this in Newsom and his families past social media posts that can't be a good thing for someone who so clearly views himself as future Presidential material. Better get to scrubbing, Mr. Governor! Maybe Hillary Clinton will lend you a cloth.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!