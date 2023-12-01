Blast From The Past! Old Tweet From Gavin Newsom's Wife Surfaces That Sure Does Sound Insurrectiony

Robert W. Malone, MD Posts Story Saying January 6th Committee Evidence Is Said...
Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on December 01, 2023
Are we the baddies meme

Twitter is an ephemeral place, most of what gets talked about when you're on Twitter or talking about Twitter are recent tweets, things that people have said in the past day or two, maybe the past week tops. Every once in a while though someone will go digging and find a tweet from back in the long-long-ago and bring it drag it kicking and screaming back into the current conversation... which is what happened today when fresh life was breathed into a Tweet put out by Gavin Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom way back in 2016. Take a look and you can probably guess why.

Say, what do you call it when people in positions of power openly advocate to change the outcome of an election through questionably legal and certainly non-traditional means? Is this the Democracy that Democrats are always talking about themselves trying to preserve?

Today people are flooding into this 3 year old tweet looking for answers.

Sure looks like it, doesn't it?

It's hard to say why this first started circulating today, but with a bit of snooping it looks to us like the person who first noticed the tweet was Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins, who popped into the replies this morning to point something out to Mrs. Newsom:

But it's nice to be reminded that, at one time, trying to find a way to undo the results of an election they didn't like or believe to have been geniune was all the rage on the American left.

Yeah... that sure doesn't look good. 

Presumably this was dug up as people search for stuff to mock Gavin Newsom for as he keeps trying to pretend that he did great  at last nights debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. But my word, if there are many more things like this in Newsom and his families past social media posts that can't be a good thing for someone who so clearly views himself as future Presidential material. Better get to scrubbing, Mr. Governor! Maybe Hillary Clinton will lend you a cloth.

***

