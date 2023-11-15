Tensions Between Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro EXPLODE In Fiery Exchange

As Twitchy's Sam J wrote about twice yesterday, tempers have begun to flare over at The Daily Wire between Ben Shapiro and Candice Owens. Well, this evening that flare turned into a raging wildfire, as Ben Shapiro came out of the gate guns blazing in response to the tweet that Owens put out that was generally believed to be subtweeting him and hoo boy.

Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit. https://t.co/qachKhAuHo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2023

Shortly afterwards we got a response from Owens:

You have been acting unprofessional and emotionally unhinged for weeks now. And we have all had to sit back and allow it and have all tried to exercise exceeding understanding for your raw emotion.



But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 15, 2023

The full text reads:

You have been acting unprofessional and emotionally unhinged for weeks now. And we have all had to sit back and allow it and have all tried to exercise exceeding understanding for your raw emotion. But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into it. I will not tolerate it.

Now it had certainly seemed to many that the quoting of the Biblical text was meant as an explicit reference to Shapiro, with Shapiro and his Daily Wire playing the part of 'money' in the 'two masters' parable. Many were quick to point this general understanding out to Owens.

Candace, everyone knows why you “quoted scripture.” — Max (@MaxNordau) November 15, 2023

You twisted one of Christ's beatitudes into some convoluted anti-semitic claim that those supporting Israel are choosing money over God.



This is more embarrassing than your "Muslim Quarter segregation" nonsense. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 15, 2023

Oh stop it, everyone knew you were talking about him. 🙄 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 15, 2023

Others took the side of Owens, with some heavy-hitting accounts chiming in to the voice their support.

He’s become indistinguishable from a far left wing identity politics woke psycho. He’s working the soft cancel culture angle now. “I didn’t fire Candace, she quit!” But he should also look up what a constructive termination is. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 15, 2023

We have ALL sat by and watched and commented on Ben's descent into unhinged anger and furor over the lack of support Israel once enjoyed. This is him finally hitting the breaking point. — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) November 15, 2023

It's time to check Ben Shapiro and I think we can all agree on this.



Candace, you are bigger than and better without The Daily Wire, IMO.



Thank you for posting Scripture, btw. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 15, 2023

As of this writing, Owens had ratioed Shapiro's initial post by fully double, so it's clear whose partisans have been feeling more active and emboldened by this whole kerfuffle.

Back on her own timeline Owens doubled down on her statement that her Biblical quotation wasn't directed at Shapiro at all, and her anger at his apparently telling her that she couldn't quote scripture.

✝️ Christ is King. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 15, 2023

Eliciting about the same mix of replies from other Twitter users...

You know what you did, Candace. Just be real. — No Soup 4 Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) November 15, 2023

Start your own thing. You’re bigger than the whole Shapiro brand at this point. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 15, 2023

That's not what he was saying, but given your genius theory on how Jerusalem's Muslims are required to live in the Muslim Quarter, I don't have high hopes for your reading comprehension. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 15, 2023

Ben is having a moment. Dude is completely unhinged and has lost his ability to see things clearly. What a shame. — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) November 15, 2023

Of course for some this is all just another show:

I have been waiting for this moment for my ENTIRE life https://t.co/j1KOmAamOU — Web🕸️Slinger (@americanspidey) November 15, 2023

It’s on like donkey kong https://t.co/IYrd3kPY8Y — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 15, 2023

So it seems that while things may be tense around the watercooler down at Daily Wire HQ for the next bit, the whole story has reminded many people of a simple truth of Twitter: No matter what happens on the crazy app, it never ceases to find a way to entertain.

