Tensions Between Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro EXPLODE In Fiery Exchange

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:15 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo, File

As Twitchy's Sam J wrote about twice yesterday, tempers have begun to flare over at The Daily Wire between Ben Shapiro and Candice Owens. Well, this evening that flare turned into a raging wildfire, as Ben Shapiro came out of the gate guns blazing in response to the tweet that Owens put out that was generally believed to be subtweeting him and hoo boy.

Shortly afterwards we got a response from Owens:

The full text reads:

You have been acting unprofessional and emotionally unhinged  for weeks now. And we have all had to sit back and allow it and have all tried to exercise exceeding understanding for your raw emotion.  But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into it.  I will not tolerate it.

Now it had certainly seemed to many that the quoting of the Biblical text was meant as an explicit reference to Shapiro, with Shapiro and his Daily Wire playing the part of 'money' in the 'two masters' parable. Many were quick to point this general understanding out to Owens.

Others took the side of Owens, with some heavy-hitting accounts chiming in to the voice their support.

As of this writing, Owens had ratioed Shapiro's initial post by fully double, so it's clear whose partisans have been feeling more active and emboldened by this whole kerfuffle. 

Back on her own timeline Owens doubled down on her statement that her Biblical  quotation wasn't directed at Shapiro at all, and her anger at his apparently telling her that she couldn't quote scripture.

Eliciting about the same mix of replies from other Twitter users...

Of course for some this is all just another show:

So it seems that while things may be tense around the watercooler down at Daily Wire HQ for the next bit, the whole story has reminded many people of a simple truth of Twitter: No matter what happens on the crazy app, it never ceases to find a way to entertain. 

***

