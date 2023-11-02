Harvard Scientists: Your T-Bone Steak is Giving You Diabetus

Bird Brained: American Ornithological Society To Change ‘Exclusionary’, ‘Offensive’ Bird N...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 02, 2023

If there's one thing Public Health Scientists love it's trying to push specific agendas that have little to do with 'Public Health' and a lot to do with social movements and agendas. This isn't a new phenomenon, but in the past few decades more and more people have started taking note of it, which is a heartening sign.

So let's see what the boys in Public Health over at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health have cooked up for us now, shall we?

Red meat has always been a bit of a buggaboo for many of the more... hippie elements of the left so this doesn't come as a complete surprise now that the more hippie elements of the left have really and truly taken over most of our major academic centers. But whereas in the past this news would likely be greeted with cries of 'Oh no, we have to stop eating the meat!' today the reception is not exactly welcome and trusting.

Yes, when Harvard has had recent well documented issues with open antisemitism in their student and administrative ranks to the point that Harvard Professors and former Presidents of the University have begun calling them out for it maybe there are some more important things to be thinking about over in Cambridge.

There are all sorts of funny replies in there, but there are also those who dug deep into the meat of the study (see what we did there?) as well as the long track record of such studies out of Public Health schools and came away unimpressed.

And probably the most in-depth look at the issues of this study:

It's worth reading the whole thing so here it is:

This is not a study; this is false reporting of selected data using the Harvard name to validate their findings. For those who don't know how these studies work:  They have people fill out food questionnaires every couple of years.   In this case, it was every 2-4 years for 36 years.   Keep in mind that these surveys are 100% self-reported data.   Could you accurately report what you ate each week for the past year or two?   Anyway, they then they see who developed whatever disease they are studying.   Then, they single out 1 type of food that they all ate, with no mention of what their overall diet consisted of.  In this case, it could very well be the case that along with eating red meat a few times a week, those who developed diabetes also ate 300g of sugar a day.   But the "study" won't mention that.

At least they didn't tell us to eat the bugs, right?

***

