Harvard Scientists: Your T-Bone Steak is Giving You Diabetus

If there's one thing Public Health Scientists love it's trying to push specific agendas that have little to do with 'Public Health' and a lot to do with social movements and agendas. This isn't a new phenomenon, but in the past few decades more and more people have started taking note of it, which is a heartening sign.

Advertisement

So let's see what the boys in Public Health over at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health have cooked up for us now, shall we?

Red meat consumption associated with increased type 2 diabetes riskhttps://t.co/gIpsKiX2Lt — Harvard University (@Harvard) October 29, 2023

Red meat has always been a bit of a buggaboo for many of the more... hippie elements of the left so this doesn't come as a complete surprise now that the more hippie elements of the left have really and truly taken over most of our major academic centers. But whereas in the past this news would likely be greeted with cries of 'Oh no, we have to stop eating the meat!' today the reception is not exactly welcome and trusting.

All the short buses were rerouted to Harvard the last 20 -30 years. No other explanation. — Onepingonlyplease (@VassilyVibrant) November 2, 2023

Harvard University attendance linked to being a window-licking oxygen thief. — Garrick, the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) November 2, 2023

Oh, look. The antisemites want to tell us what we can eat.



Go away, antisemites. No one cares about your bogus "studies." — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 2, 2023

Yes, when Harvard has had recent well documented issues with open antisemitism in their student and administrative ranks to the point that Harvard Professors and former Presidents of the University have begun calling them out for it maybe there are some more important things to be thinking about over in Cambridge.

Give me your share, peasants! — Rainshadow War College (@RshdwWarCollege) November 2, 2023

Going to Harvard associated with increase tendency to adopt Nazi ideologies — Doron Goldberg 🥃 🇮🇱 (@dorongol) October 31, 2023

Don’t believe anything Harvard says. They think men are women. And defund the police is a good thing. Seems like they also support Hamas 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Corn Pop (@Just_Brousing) October 30, 2023

There are all sorts of funny replies in there, but there are also those who dug deep into the meat of the study (see what we did there?) as well as the long track record of such studies out of Public Health schools and came away unimpressed.

Should be unpublished immediately. — Mike Low Carb RD (@thelowcarb_rd) October 30, 2023

They were probably overweight and ate a ton of unhealthy foods during the study steak had a lot of calories and can have a lot of fat so if you’re eating a lot of junk with it youre probable going to be overweight and get type 2 diabetes but steak itself I doubt is causing this… — Dr. Nico (@Dogtornico) October 29, 2023

Fun Fact:



In the 1960s, the Sugar industry paid Harvard scientists to publish studies that downplayed the health risks associated with sugar consumption and shifted blame to fats.



Before giving credence to anything Harvard claims, ask yourself:



Who funded the study? https://t.co/wObM3jDnNk — Shira Dinal (@ShiraDinal_) November 2, 2023

Advertisement

And probably the most in-depth look at the issues of this study:

This is not a study; this is false reporting of selected data using the Harvard name to validate their findings.



For those who don't know how these studies work:



They have people fill out food questionnaires every couple of years.



In this case, it was every 2-4 years for 36… — Engineering Financial Independence (@EngineeringFI_) November 2, 2023

It's worth reading the whole thing so here it is:

This is not a study; this is false reporting of selected data using the Harvard name to validate their findings. For those who don't know how these studies work: They have people fill out food questionnaires every couple of years. In this case, it was every 2-4 years for 36 years. Keep in mind that these surveys are 100% self-reported data. Could you accurately report what you ate each week for the past year or two? Anyway, they then they see who developed whatever disease they are studying. Then, they single out 1 type of food that they all ate, with no mention of what their overall diet consisted of. In this case, it could very well be the case that along with eating red meat a few times a week, those who developed diabetes also ate 300g of sugar a day. But the "study" won't mention that.

Advertisement

At least they didn't tell us to eat the bugs, right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!