Too little too late? Lawrence Summers shocked by Harvard's silence on Israel/Hamas

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:30 PM on October 09, 2023
CHRIS USHER

If you follow the world of Economics Lawrence Summers is a name you've likely heard before. Summers was a long-time professor at Harvard University and was President of Harvard from 2001-2006. He has also worked in various roles for multiple Presidents serving in the Clinton Administration as, among other things, Secretary of the Treasury and under Barack Obama as Director of the National Economic Council. Although Summers has had his share of controversies for personal clashes with others and a tendency to say things that are heterodox to the modern progressive worldview it's hard to match his bonafides, either academically or politically as a member of the Democratic Party. 

 So you can almost hear the pain in his voice through his tweets as he laments the current state of his former employer and graduate alma mater.

It's hard not to feel sympathy for his position and it helps to understand Summers' probably misguided hope that a statement condemning Hamas will be made by the Harvard administration; we'd all like to see that but the odds of it happening seem... low.

But in many ways, this is a problem that Summers himself may have fed into by his tireless advocacy for liberal causes, as many were quick to point out.

Of course, at least a few applaud Summers for coming around in the end, even though it may be too late.

It's always good to see someone begin to recognize how their actions have affected the world around them. While it's easy to point out how Summers' past work and decisions led to this moment, perhaps it would be more productive to ask him to consider that question himself and to perhaps do things differently going forward.

Just a thought.

***

