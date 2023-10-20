Jennifer Rubin Declares Biden the 'Emotional Leader' of Israel

Bakers Rejoice! AI Won't Be Taking Over Bakeries Anytime Soon
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on October 20, 2023
Townhall Media

Jennifer Rubin is an odd duck. Rubin started her career writing for various conservative publications like the Weekly Standard and Commentary Magazine before transitioning to The Washington Post in 2010 and beginning her long strange migration leftward deep into the Democratic Party. These days Jennifer Rubin can be found spending her time defending and praising Democratic Party leaders, often with strange and unusual arguments. Today she popped off with this fascinating take to add to the collection:

We scratched our heads for a bit before figuring out that 'abide' was likely an autocorrect error for 'Biden'... and we weren't the only ones.

Sometimes the account meets its moment.

Others keyed in on Rubin's contention that Joe Biden is now the 'spiritual leader' of the Israeli people because... that's an odd thing to say, right? 

Is it insane to claim that the President of the United States is the 'emotional leader' of Israel? Yeah, probably.

Perhaps Jennifer Rubin should just cut out the middleman and look into getting a job as a paid spokesperson for the Biden Administration, since that's basically what she is already. They might not accept her, though... there have to be better options out there.

