Jennifer Rubin is an odd duck. Rubin started her career writing for various conservative publications like the Weekly Standard and Commentary Magazine before transitioning to The Washington Post in 2010 and beginning her long strange migration leftward deep into the Democratic Party. These days Jennifer Rubin can be found spending her time defending and praising Democratic Party leaders, often with strange and unusual arguments. Today she popped off with this fascinating take to add to the collection:

There is no politician better suited to lead than abide. In fact he’s become the emotional leader of Israel which lacks a leader of their own with empathy — Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@JRubinBlogger) October 20, 2023

We scratched our heads for a bit before figuring out that 'abide' was likely an autocorrect error for 'Biden'... and we weren't the only ones.

President Abide is doing great Jen, you’re so right! — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 20, 2023

I love President abide — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 20, 2023

Sometimes the account meets its moment.

Others keyed in on Rubin's contention that Joe Biden is now the 'spiritual leader' of the Israeli people because... that's an odd thing to say, right?

Glad to see such a serious voice handling President Abide’s performance as both U.S. President and Spiritual President of Israel. https://t.co/3OQqqJyzH7 — Bill Zeiser (@BillZeiser) October 20, 2023

It’s so kind of you to speak for people in a completely different country. This is not at all condescending, coming from a paper that treats Hamass as a credible source



(Twitter needs a sarcasm font) https://t.co/UDe1sazjMd — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 20, 2023

Are you insane? — Arnold Booooooooooocker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bruinoregonalt) October 20, 2023

Is it insane to claim that the President of the United States is the 'emotional leader' of Israel? Yeah, probably.

Perhaps Jennifer Rubin should just cut out the middleman and look into getting a job as a paid spokesperson for the Biden Administration, since that's basically what she is already. They might not accept her, though... there have to be better options out there.

***

